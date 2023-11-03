M&M's rings in the holiday season with new toasty vanilla white chocolate and mint Christmas candy

M&M’s is celebrating the holiday season with a new flavour and an old favorite. The candy brand, owned by Mars, has launched a toasty vanilla white chocolate M&M’s candy that has brown, white, and vanilla shells. M&M's brings back mint chocolate Christmas candy(M&M's )

The company says the candy is perfect for holiday parties, goodie bags, and desserts.

“Whether served by themselves or baked into your favorite holiday cookies and desserts, this iconic candy adds seasonal fun to everything,” the company’s website reads.

M&M’s has also brought back its mint chocolate Christmas candy, which has milk chocolate and peppermint flavours in red, white, and green shells. Both candies are available online, at M&M’s stores, and at other retailers.

M&M’s has been spreading joy since Halloween, when it teamed up with GoPuff to deliver free M&M’s to homes on Halloween night.

“We’re doing everything we can to inspire more moments of everyday happiness this season,” said Tim LeBel, Mars Wrigley’s president of sales and “Chief Halloween Officer”.

Other brands have also joined the holiday spirit with their own festive treats. Baskin-Robbins has introduced a ‘Thanksgiving ice cream’ that tastes like sweet potato, autumn spice, honey cornbread, and cranberry sauce. The ‘Turkey Day Fixin’s’ flavour is the chain’s flavour of the month.

Starbucks has released a new iced gingerbread oat milk chai drink that has oat milk, black tea, cinnamon, and other spices. The coffee chain is delighting customers with the return of beloved seasonal beverages like the peppermint mocha, chestnut praline latte, and caramel brulée latte. For gingerbread enthusiasts, there's also the gingerbread latte, gingerbread loaf, and the Oleato gingerbread oat milk latte (available at select locations).

Wendy’s will also offer its peppermint Frosty starting Nov. 14. The dessert has “bursts of refreshing peppermint” in every spoonful, according to a recent press release.