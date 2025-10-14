'Mockery of Pakistan': Social media users grill Shehbaz for ‘flattering’ Trump in Egypt

Several users on social media have criticised Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif's praise for US President Donald Trump at the Peace Summit in Egypt on Tuesday. Users on social media wrote that Sharif, in his speech, made a mockery of Pakistan by attempting to flatter the US president. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif speaks next to US President Donald Trump during world leaders' summit on ending the Gaza war in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, October 13, 2025.(Reuters)

The incident took place when Trump halted his speech at the summit in Egypt to ask Sharif, who was standing behind him with other world leaders, to say a few words.

Grabbing the opportunity, Sharif went on to heap praises on Trump, calling him “a man of peace” and emphasising that Pakistan had nominated the US President for the Nobel Peace Prize .

He went on to refer to Trump as a "great president" and lauded him for his "exemplary leadership".

“I would say that Pakistan had nominated President Donald Trump for Nobel Peace Prize for his outstanding, extraordinary contributions, first to stop war between India and Pakistan and then achieve ceasefire along with his very wonderful team,” Sharif said. India denies any US role in halting its Operation Sindoor against terror bases.

“And today again, I would like to nominate this great president for Nobel Peace Prize because I genuinely feel that he is the most genuine and most wonderful candidate for Peace Prize because he has brought not only peace in South Asia, saved millions of people, and today, here in Sharm-el-Sheikh, achieving peace in Gaza is saving millions of lives in the Middle East,” Sharif further said.

Here's what users on social media said on Sharif's speech:

A user on X wrote: “Shehbaz Sharif is an insult to the 240 million people of Pakistan.” Another said Sharif's “constant and needless flattery” of Donald Trump is a “source of embarrassment” for Pakistanis across the world.

“This man has absolutely no self-respect. He made a mockery of Pakistan,” another user wrote. Another user pointed out that it was not the first time Sharif attempted to flatter the US President.

“So, Shehbaz Sharif flattered Donald Trump earlier, too. He repeated the same lines in front of international media yesterday. Pup/pets have $0|d (Pakistan flag) for a few billion dollars.”

Trump also called Sharif a great leader, while listing India's Narendra Modi as one too.