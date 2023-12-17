Mocking Donald Trump? Watch Joe Biden- ‘boss’ Barack Obama team up again

Joe Biden and Barack Obama promoted the Affordable Care Act via a video message which marks the US president's latest effort to shine a light on the health care bill as Donald Trump pushed to repeal it. The release of the video of Joe Biden and Barack Obama coincided with the last day of open enrollment in which consumers can receive full coverage starting January 1. Barack Obama In White House: Barack Obama and US president Joe Biden.(Reuters file)

The video starts with Joe Biden reading a text message asking if "Obamacare is still a thing”. The US president then poses the question to Barack Obama who responds, “Yes, 'Obamacare,' the Affordable Care Act, 'Bidencare' – whatever you call it – yes, it is still a thing. The other side has been trying to repeal it every year since its existence, but we’ll keep fighting to protect it.”

“Not just protect it but expand it,” Joe Biden adds as the clip ends with his remark, “It’s still a BFD.”

Meanwhile Donald Trump wrote in a post on his social media site Truth Social, “The cost of Obamacare is out of control, plus, it’s not good Healthcare. I’m seriously looking at alternatives."

Donald Trump later clarified that he doesn’t want to “terminate” the law, but wants to "replace" the landmark health care legislation.

“I don’t want to terminate Obamacare, I want to REPLACE IT with MUCH BETTER HEALTHCARE. Obamacare Sucks!!!” he wrote on Truth Social.

Trump’s fellow 2024 Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis said that he would “replace and supersede” 'Obamacare' if elected.

“What I think they're going to need to do is have a plan that will supersede 'Obamacare,' that will lower prices for people so that they can afford health care while also making sure that people with preexisting conditions are protected,” he said.