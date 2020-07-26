Moderna gets further $472 million US award for coronavirus vaccine development

Updated: Jul 26, 2020 20:52 IST

Moderna Inc said on Sunday it has received an additional $472 million from the U.S. government’s Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) to support development of its novel coronavirus vaccine.

The drug maker said the additional funding will support its late-stage clinical development including the expanded Phase 3 study of Moderna’s vaccine candidate.