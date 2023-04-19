Moldova summons Russian envoy to expel member of embassy staff
Reuters | | Posted by Yagya Sharma
Apr 19, 2023 02:51 PM IST
Moldova summoned the Russian ambassador on Wednesday to declare a member of the Russian embassy staff persona non grata, a government spokesperson said.
Government press secretary Daniel Vode told reporters the decision was connected to the actions of embassy staff towards Moldovan border guards who denied entry to a regional Russian politician at Chisinau airport this week.
The embassy staffer was not named.
