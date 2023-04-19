Home / World News / Moldova summons Russian envoy to expel member of embassy staff

Moldova summons Russian envoy to expel member of embassy staff

Reuters | | Posted by Yagya Sharma
Apr 19, 2023 02:51 PM IST

Russia Moldova-diplomacy: Moldova has summoned the Russian envoy to expel a member of embassy staff.

Moldova summoned the Russian ambassador on Wednesday to declare a member of the Russian embassy staff persona non grata, a government spokesperson said.

Moldovan President Maia Sandu. (AFP)
Government press secretary Daniel Vode told reporters the decision was connected to the actions of embassy staff towards Moldovan border guards who denied entry to a regional Russian politician at Chisinau airport this week.

The embassy staffer was not named.

