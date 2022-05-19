Monkeypox found in US and UK: What is it and should you be worried?
A case of the rare and potentially dangerous monkeypox has been confirmed in the US after infections were reported across Europe.
The infected man had recently traveled to Canada and is now receiving treatment in hospital, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The Department of Health said the case poses no risk to the public.
The case, the first in the US so far this year, follows reports of scattered cases in Europe, including seven in the UK and others in Portugal and Spain. Health officials in Canada are investigating up to 13 cases in Montreal, Radio-Canada reported.
So what is monkeypox, and should you be worried?
What is monkeypox?
Monkeypox is a rare, usually mild infection, typically caught from infected wild animals in parts of Africa. It was first discovered in 1958 in monkeys kept for research — hence the name — with the first human case recorded in 1970, according to the CDC. The disease is a relative of smallpox, causing a rash that often begins on the face, according to the UK’s NHS website.
Also read: US reports 1st monkeypox case of 2022: 10 things to know
How can you catch it?
Monkeypox can be caught from a bite by an infected animal, or by touching its blood, body fluids or fur. It’s thought to be spread by rodents, such as rats, mice and squirrels. It’s also possible to catch the disease by eating meat from an infected animal that has not been cooked properly.
It’s very unusual to catch monkeypox from a human, because it doesn’t spread easily between people. But it is possible to spread the disease through touching clothing, bedding or towels used by someone with the rash. The disease can also be transmitted by touching monkeypox skin blisters or scabs, or getting too close to coughs and sneezes from an infected person.
What are the symptoms of monkeypox?
If you get infected with monkeypox, it usually takes between five to 21 days for the first symptoms to appear. These include a fever, a headache, muscle aches, backache, swollen glands, shivering and exhaustion.
A rash typically appears one to five days after experiencing these symptoms. The rash is sometimes confused with chickenpox, because it starts as raised spots which turn into small scabs filled with fluid. The symptoms usually clear up within two to four weeks and scabs falls off.
Also read: Monkeypox outbreak: UK health experts warn gay, bisexual men against the virus
Can monkeypox kill you?
Studies in central Africa, where people have less access to quality health care, show the disease kills as many as one in 10 infected people, according to the World Health Organization. However, most patients recover within a few weeks.
Is there a cure?
There’s currently no specific treatment for monkeypox. Patients will usually need to stay in a specialist hospital so the infection doesn’t spread and general symptoms can be treated.
-
Monkeypox: List of nations where this rare disease has been identified so far
Cases of monkeypox have been identified in European and American countries, giving health authorities another reason to worry about amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic that is in its third year now. Health officials have stressed that the risk to the general population is low. Most human cases have been in central and west Africa, where the disease is endemic. One person in Sweden has a confirmed case of monkeypox, health authorities said.
-
Ukraine: Top US, Russian generals talk for first time since war | Key points
The fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces continues for nearly three months, with no peace in sight. On Thursday, top US and Russian generals spoke on telephone for the first time since the Ukraine invasion began. The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Mark Milley spoke to his Russian counterpart General Valery Gerasimov and discussed security-related issues, AFP reported. Here are the top developments that unfolded in battleground Ukraine.
-
Ukraine: Russian soldier on war crime trial says he shot civilian at short range
Narrating the events of the crime during the court hearing, Vadim Shishimarin, attached to a Russian tank division, said he initially he had declined the shooting order and only complied when an “unknown” soldier, who was in the car with him at the time, pestered him for the same in a “forceful tone”.
-
Watch: Massive protest outside Sri Lanka President Gotabaya's office amid crisis
A large number of protesters on Thursday gathered outside Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa's office, furious over the one of the worst economic crisis plaguing the island nation. In a video posted by news agency ANI, a massive gathering could be seen outside the President's house amid a huge number of security forces deployed at the spot. Protesters have been demanding the Sri Lankan president's resignation ever since the country plunged into crisis.
-
Monkeypox outbreak: UK health experts warn gay, bisexual men against the virus
Are gay and bisexual communities more vulnerable to the new monkeypox virus? The new virus - now spreading across Europe and also reported in the United States - has already alarmed health experts. Now, the United Kingdom Health Security Agency has said recent confirmed cases are predominantly from those who are gay or bisexual or are men who have sex with men. The UKHSA is contacting potential close contacts of the infected patients.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics