Monkeypox now a health emergency in US. 'Critical to confront outbreak' - Biden
With over 7,000 cases recorded so far amid the current outbreak this year, monkeypox is now a public health emergency in the United States. Globally, 26,864 patients have been reported so far, and a majority of these cases have been recorded from countries that have not historically reported monkeypox patients.
“I remain committed to our monkeypox response: ramping-up vaccine distribution, expanding testing, and educating at-risk communities. That's why today's public health emergency declaration on the virus is critical to confronting this outbreak with the urgency it warrants,” US president Joe Biden tweeted.
Long Covid real, can last from 90 to 150 days: Study
One in eight people who have had Covid-19 have problems such as breathlessness and general tiredness 90 to 150 days after their coronavirus infection, a new study set to be published in the The Lancet journal early on Friday said, providing what may be the most reliable estimates of Long Covid prevalence yet. The new study from The Netherlands seems to answer at least the second question.
Twitter responds to Musk's claims, calls them 'excuses'
Twitter has filed a response to claims by billionaire Elon Musk that he has legitimate reasons for wanting to back out of his $44 billion deal to buy the social media company. In an unexpected twist, Twitter was able to file its response to Musk before Musk's own counterclaims have been made public. A judge ruled on Wednesday that Musk's counterclaim will be made public by Friday.
North Korea claims all fever patients have recovered since Covid-19 outbreak
North Korea said on Friday all of its fever patients have recovered, its first such claim since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in the isolated economy, according to the state media KCNA. The reclusive state has never confirmed how many people have tested positive for COVID-19, but it said around 4.77 million fever patients have fully recovered and 74 died since late April and has reported no new fever cases since July 30.
US condemns China missile launches near Taiwan, urges de-escalation
The United States on Thursday condemned China's launch of 11 ballistic missiles around Taiwan during major military drills as an overreaction to Nancy Pelosi's visit to the island, urging Beijing to decrease tensions. The US House speaker was the highest-profile US official to visit Taiwan in years, defying a series of stark threats from Beijing, which views the self-ruled island as its territory.
