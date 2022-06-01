Monkeypox status: Over 550 confirmed cases reported from 30 countries, says WHO
The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday more than 550 confirmed cases of monkeypox have been reported from 30 countries that are not endemic to the virus.
Addressing a press conference, WHO's director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said investigations are going on but a sudden appearance of monkeypox in many countries at the same time suggests there may have been undetected transmission for some time.
“So far, most cases have been reported among men who have sex with men presenting with symptoms at sexual health clinics. These communities are working hard to inform their members about the risks of monkeypox, and prevent transmission,” Tedros said.
Tedros said the WHO has urged countries affected with monkeypox to widen their surveillance and to look for causes in the broader community.
“Anyone can be infected with monkeypox if they have close physical contact with someone else who is infected,” he added.
The WHO's director-general also said the situation is evolving and the United Nations' health agency expects that more cases will continue to be found, adding that generally monkeypox symptoms resolve on their own, but it can be severe in some cases.
A day earlier, the WHO had said it was not clear whether monkeypox's spread could be contained completely and that the objective is to resolve symptoms on their own, but it can be severe in some cases.
The 30 countries where confirmed cases of monkeypox have been detected include Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, Israel, Australia and the United States among others.
In the latest developments, the total number of monkeypox cases across Spain and Portugal has crossed 250, while in Italy, the count has risen to 20 and cases will increase in the coming days.
-
Four killed, 14 injured as quakes hit southwest China
A shallow 6.1-magnitude quake hit a sparsely populated area in Sichuan province about 100 kilometres (60 miles) west of provincial capital Chengdu, broadcaster CCTV said. It was followed three minutes later by a second quake of magnitude 4.5 in a nearby county where the deaths and injuries occurred, according to CCTV. Footage obtained by the broadcaster showed dozens of schoolchildren screaming and ducking under desks as their building started to shake, before dashing out of the classroom with arms over their heads.
-
One killed, six injured after twin quakes hit China's Sichuan province
Citing the China Earthquake Networks Center, state news agency Xinhua reported that the epicentre was at a depth of 17 kilometres. The US Geological Survey said that the quake registered a magnitude of 5.9 and was more shallow, occurring at a depth of 10 kilometres (6.2 miles).
-
Israel laser shield - to protect from missiles - costs just $2 per interception
"This is a game-changer, not just because we are striking at the enemy military, but also because we are bankrupting it," Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said during a visit to Iron Beam system's state-owned manufacturer, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems. He has predicted the system to enter service by early 2023.
-
French journalist Frederic Leclerc-Imhoff killed in Ukraine: President Macron
A French journalist, identified as Frederic Leclerc-Imhoff, has been killed while working in Ukraine, President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday on Twitter, the latest of several reporters killed or wounded during Russia's invasion of the country.
-
Nepal plane crash: 21 bodies retrieved from site, says civil aviation authority
The Nepal Civil Aviation Authority on Monday said 21 bodies were recovered from the wreckage of the Tara Air flight which crashed in Mustang district on Sunday, ANI reported. It lost contact with the air traffic control after 12 minutes. According to the Aviation Safety Network website, the aircraft was made by Canada's de Havilland and made its first flight more than 40 years ago, AFP reported.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics