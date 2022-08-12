Montenegro mass shooting leaves 12 dead, 6 injured
- Police at the scene in the western Montenegrin city of Cetinje declined to comment on the incident.
Twelve people including a gunman were killed in a mass shooting in Montenegro on Friday, according to local media reports, while another six were injured.
The media reports said a man from Cetinje had opened fire at random in his neighbourhood after a family dispute, killing 11 people and injuring six others.
The man was later shot by police, the reports said, adding that one police officer was among the wounded.
Montenegro's interior ministry said it would not comment on the shooting ahead of a news briefing due to be held on Friday evening.
