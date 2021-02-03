More Than 20 per cent Londoners Have Covid-19 Antibodies: ONS Study
More than one in five people in London would have tested positive for Covid-19 antibodies in January, according to a new study that highlights how widespread the disease has become in the UK capital.
The capital city, which was particularly hard hit during the winter wave of the virus, has the highest rate of positive tests in the whole of England. Nationwide, one in seven likely have the antibodies, which suggest a person had the infection in the past, the Office for National Statistics said Wednesday.
- The percentage of people testing positive in London in the 28 days through Jan. 18 was 21%, up from 16% in the period through Dec. 21
- In England the level was 15.3% in January, from 10.7% previously
- The highest percentages of people testing positive for antibodies were people over 80 in England and Scotland, those aged between 16 and 24 years in Wales and those aged between 25 and 69 in Northern Ireland
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 vaccination delay could cost EU economy 90 billion euros: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Myanmar's Suu Kyi charged with possessing illegal radios
- The charges against Suu Kyi appear to carry a maximum sentence of two years in prison. The charge sheets indicate the unregistered walkie-talkies were for use by Suu Kyi’s bodyguards.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kremlin says police response to Alexei Navalny protests 'justified'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
More Than 20 per cent Londoners Have Covid-19 Antibodies: ONS Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bidens bring an unexpected piece of furniture to White House
- Upstairs in the family residence, the bed is set for the president's youngest grandchild, Beau Biden Jr. The baby was born last year to Biden's only surviving son, Hunter Biden, brother of Beau Biden, the president's other son, who died of brain cancer in 2015 at age 46.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Iran buys AstraZeneca-Oxford Covid vaccine despite leader’s ban on western shots
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SpaceX Starship explodes during landing, FAA launches probe
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Britain must urgently stamp out coronavirus mutations, says Matt Hancock
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Trade secretary stands by digital tax opposed by US
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
South Korea approves import of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines: Minister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vaccines may protect against severe disease even as Covid variants evolve
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China’s Covid comeback is bad news for climate as emissions rise
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ant Group reaches agreement with China regulators on overhaul
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China to send 10 million coronavirus vaccine doses abroad
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
GameStop’s giant bubble deflates further after $27 billion rout
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox