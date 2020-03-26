e-paper
More than 250,000 declared coronavirus cases in Europe

More than 250,000 declared coronavirus cases in Europe

The number of recorded cases in the continent now stands at 258,068, including 14,640 dead.

world Updated: Mar 26, 2020 17:14 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Paris
A nurse in protective gear tests for the COVID-19 and coronavirus virus at a drive-through test location at Bryant Health's LifePointe campus in Lincoln, Nebraska.
A nurse in protective gear tests for the COVID-19 and coronavirus virus at a drive-through test location at Bryant Health's LifePointe campus in Lincoln, Nebraska. (AP)
         

The number of declared coronavirus cases in Europe topped 250,000, more than half of which are in Italy and Spain, according to an AFP tally Thursday at 1200 GMT.

The number of recorded cases in the continent now stands at 258,068, including 14,640 dead. Italy has 74,386 registered infections and Spain has 56,188, according to a tally compiled from national health data and World Health Organization figures.

The number of actual infections is believed to be higher since many countries are only testing severe cases or patients that require hospitalisation.

