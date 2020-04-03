e-paper
More than 900 coronavirus deaths in Spain for second day

The latest number show the rate of infections up by 6.8 percent, compared with 7.9 percent on Thursday and 20 percent in the middle of last week.

world Updated: Apr 03, 2020 16:01 IST
Agence France-Presse
Madrid
Spain has the world’s second-highest death toll after Italy with the virus so far claiming 10,935 lives -- 932 in the past day -- from 117,710 confirmed cases.
More than 900 people died in Spain over the past 24 hours for the second day running, government figures showed on Friday, although the rate of new infections and deaths continued to slow.

But health ministry figures confirm a consistent downward trend in the rate of new cases and fatalities.

And the daily rise in deaths also slowed to 9.3 percent on Friday, down from 10.5 percent on Thursday, and a big drop from the 27-percent increase on March 25.

