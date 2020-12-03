e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 03, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Multiple casualties in blast at English water recycling centre

Multiple casualties in blast at English water recycling centre

Emergency services said there had been a large explosion at the site in Avonmouth, southwest England, which was believed to have occurred in one of the chemical tanks at Wessex Water’s Bristol water recycling centre.

world Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 22:50 IST
Reuters | Posted by Kunal Gaurav
Reuters | Posted by Kunal Gaurav
Bristol
Police blocks the entrance to the site of an explosion near Bristol, Britain.
Police blocks the entrance to the site of an explosion near Bristol, Britain.(REUTERS)
         

A large blast at a water treatment site near Bristol in England on Thursday has caused multiple casualties, with police declaring it a major incident.

Emergency services said there had been a large explosion at the site in Avonmouth, southwest England, which was believed to have occurred in one of the chemical tanks at Wessex Water’s Bristol water recycling centre.

“We can confirm there are multiple casualties on site,” a spokeswoman for Avon Fire and Rescue Service said, adding that injuries were serious. “It’s very much ongoing,” she said.

There were no further details of the casualties. Police said a full investigation into the incident would be conducted.

“Officers remain at the scene and are likely to be for some time as we work together with other agencies in dealing with this major incident,” Chief Inspector Mark Runacres said.

“Police enquiries into exactly what happened are at a very early stage and are continuing.”

tags
top news
Our right to build dam on Brahmaputra, says China as experts warn of impact
Our right to build dam on Brahmaputra, says China as experts warn of impact
No end to deadlock but Centre, farmers hopeful for next meet on Dec 5
No end to deadlock but Centre, farmers hopeful for next meet on Dec 5
Govt not egoistic, holding discussions with farmers with an open mind: Tomar
Govt not egoistic, holding discussions with farmers with an open mind: Tomar
HTLS 2020 - Debate on 3-language formula, importance of mother tongue in education
HTLS 2020 - Debate on 3-language formula, importance of mother tongue in education
HTLS 2020: Classroom transaction must change for reforms to be effective, says Ashish Dhawan
HTLS 2020: Classroom transaction must change for reforms to be effective, says Ashish Dhawan
Apple brings an unexpected improvement to these iPhones
Apple brings an unexpected improvement to these iPhones
India tells China it is concerned about its Brahmaputra hydropower project
India tells China it is concerned about its Brahmaputra hydropower project
How Covid can help younger sportspersons: Andre Agassi, Steffi Graf at #HTLS2020
How Covid can help younger sportspersons: Andre Agassi, Steffi Graf at #HTLS2020
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers ProtestDelhi air qualityIndia vs Australia Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In