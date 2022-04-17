US: Multiple people injured in shooting at South Carolina mall
- Columbia police they were evacuating the Columbiana Centre mall Saturday afternoon and working to assess the scene.
A shooting at a shopping mall in South Carolina’s capital has left multiple people injured, police said.
“We have confirmed that people have been injured during the incident — they are receiving medical attention,” police tweeted. “The extent of injuries unknown at this time.”
Authorities did not immediately release additional details.
-
At least 3,000 Ukrainian troops killed so far: President Zelenskyy
President Volodymyr Zelensky said about 2,500 to 3,000 Ukrainian troops have been killed in seven weeks of war with Russia and about 10,000 injured, but there was no count of civilian casualties. He told CNN on Friday 19,000 to 20,000 Russian soldiers had been killed in the war. Moscow said last month that 1,351 Russian soldiers had been killed and 3,825 wounded.
-
Sri Lanka economic crisis: Artistes, sportspersons join protest | In pics
Thousands of Sri Lankans on Saturday took the streets of Colombo at the city beachfront of Galle Face to protest outside Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's secretariat against the ongoing economic crisis for the 8th straight day. In a surprise move, the Sri Lankan Army has vowed to uphold the Constitution and not to interfere with the ongoing anti-government protests across the island nation against the unprecedented economic crisis.
-
Imran Khan a security risk to Pakistan, alleges Bilawal Bhutto's PPP
Bilawal Bhutto's Pakistan People's Party on Friday termed former Prime Minister Imran Khan, a "security risk" in wake of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman's remarks on the safety of country's nuclear assets, according to a media report. Parliamentary leader of the PPP in the country's Senate, Sherry Rehman went on to label Imran Khan as a "security risk" to the country, and urged the newly elected Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to try Imran Khan under Article 6 of the Pakistani Constitution.
-
Biden to host leaders of ASEAN nations in Washington on May 12-13: White House
US President Joe Biden will host leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations at a summit in Washington on May 12 and 13, news agency Reuters quoted White House spokesperson Jen Psaki. The summit is being held in the backdrop of the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine which has entered the 51st straight day. The summit might witness deliberations on the situation in Ukraine and Europe.
-
Rockets fired by Pakistani forces kill six Afghans: official
At least five children and a woman were killed in an eastern Afghan province when Pakistani military forces fired rockets along the border in a pre-dawn assault Saturday, an official and a resident said. Since the Taliban seized power last year in Afghanistan, border tensions between the neighbours have risen, with Pakistan alleging militant groups were carrying out attacks from Afghan soil. Ehsanullah, a resident of Shelton district who goes by one name as many Afghans do confirmed the death toll.
