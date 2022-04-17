Home / World News / US: Multiple people injured in shooting at South Carolina mall
US: Multiple people injured in shooting at South Carolina mall

  • Columbia police they were evacuating the Columbiana Centre mall Saturday afternoon and working to assess the scene.
Authorities did not immediately release additional details. (Representational image)(AP)
Updated on Apr 17, 2022 01:34 AM IST
AP |

A shooting at a shopping mall in South Carolina’s capital has left multiple people injured, police said.

Columbia police they were evacuating the Columbiana Centre mall Saturday afternoon and working to assess the scene.

“We have confirmed that people have been injured during the incident — they are receiving medical attention,” police tweeted. “The extent of injuries unknown at this time.”

Authorities did not immediately release additional details.

