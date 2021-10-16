Home / World News / Multiple people shot, 1 critically injured in United States' Alabama
world news

Multiple people shot, 1 critically injured in United States' Alabama

One person has been critically injured during the incident, Fox10 News reported citing Mobile Police.
This incident took place during the closing minutes of the Vigor-Williamson football match, Fox10 News reported.(File photo. Representative image)
Updated on Oct 16, 2021 09:54 AM IST
ANI |

Multiple people on Thursday (Local Time) have been shot in United States' Mobile city in Alabama state at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, local media reported.

One person has been critically injured during the incident, Fox10 News reported citing Mobile Police.

This incident took place during the closing minutes of the Vigor-Williamson football match, Fox10 News reported.

Further details awaited. 

