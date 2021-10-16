Multiple people shot, 1 critically injured in United States' Alabama
One person has been critically injured during the incident, Fox10 News reported citing Mobile Police.
Updated on Oct 16, 2021 09:54 AM IST
ANI |
Multiple people on Thursday (Local Time) have been shot in United States' Mobile city in Alabama state at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, local media reported.
This incident took place during the closing minutes of the Vigor-Williamson football match, Fox10 News reported.
Further details awaited.