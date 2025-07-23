Musk Allies to Raise Up to $12 Billion for xAI Chips as Startup Burns Through Cash

Elon Musk is pulling every financial lever he can to keep pace in the artificial-intelligence arms race.

Just weeks after Musk’s xAI raised $10 billion through sales of stock and debt, the startup is working with a trusted financier to secure up to $12 billion more for its ambitious expansion plans, people familiar with the situation said.

Valor Equity Partners, an investment firm whose founder, Antonio Gracias, has close ties to Musk, is in talks with lenders to raise the capital. The money would be used to buy a massive supply of advanced Nvidia chips that would be leased to xAI for a new jumbo-sized data center meant to help train and power the AI chatbot Grok.

Musk needs all the financial firepower he can get to stay competitive in a wild and costly AI battle with well-funded rivals like Google, Microsoft and Meta. Grok hasn’t gained nearly as much traction as OpenAI’s ChatGPT and took a reputational hit earlier this month when it posted racist and controversial comments to users on the social-media platform X. xAI apologized for what it called “horrific behavior.”

With xAI’s balance sheet already stretched, Musk is getting creative to keep the money flowing. SpaceX recently invested $2 billion into xAI, effectively moving cash from the coffers of one Musk company to fund another. For the $5 billion in debt xAI raised in June, the company pledged its most prized asset–the intellectual property behind Grok–as part of the collateral, people familiar with the situation said.

The startup will likely have to raise even more in the coming months, given the massive sums of cash needed to train large AI models. Unlike startup competitors like OpenAI and Anthropic, Musk’s company isn’t partnering with an existing cloud-computing giant that could bear some of the costs of training and running large language models. Musk’s xAI is paying to build and run its own AI infrastructure.

Cash at xAI is going out the door almost as soon as it arrives. Under projections shared with potential creditors a few months ago, xAI was slated to burn about $13 billion in cash in 2025, people familiar with the financials said. The startup isn’t profitable and generates a very small amount of revenue.

xAI’s more recent plan to lease chips through a complex debt deal would defray billions of dollars of spending, but would lead to ongoing financial obligations.

Having faith in Musk richly rewarded many shareholders and lenders over the years, and some see his success in reimagining the design of rockets and electric vehicles as reasons to be optimistic about xAI’s unique path in AI. Musk has a devout following and many investors believe he would use other parts of his empire to rescue xAI, if needed.

It took only 122 days for xAI to build its first giant data center in Memphis, Tenn., dubbed Colossus. It originally housed 100,000 Nvidia graphics processing units, or GPUs, among the world’s largest clusters of AI chips. Just 92 days later, xAI doubled Colossus’s size to 200,000 GPUs.

“That is like superhuman, and as far as I know there’s only one person in the world who could do that,” Nvidia Chief Executive Jensen Huang said on a podcast last year. “Elon is singular in his understanding of engineering and construction and large systems and marshalling resources.”

xAI has indicated it wants to have one million chips powering Grok. To pay for its second, even bigger data center, dubbed Colossus 2, xAI is turning to Valor. Valor funds have invested in SpaceX, Tesla, SolarCity, The Boring Company and Neuralink, all Musk enterprises.

Valor and other private-equity investors would contribute their own cash to a funding vehicle that would borrow billions of dollars more from private-credit funds to purchase chips for the expansion. Money for interest and principal on the asset-backed debt would come from payments xAI makes to use the new chips and, in the event of a shortfall, lenders could foreclose on them.

Valor is negotiating with a group of funds and hopes to clinch a deal in coming weeks, but it could still fall apart, people familiar with the matter said.

A key point of contention is how big the loan should be and how quickly it will come due. Some lenders want the debt to be repaid within three years and to cap the amount of money borrowed in order to limit their risk. AI chips lose value quickly because more powerful versions are constantly being developed, demand for data centers could diminish, or xAI could stumble for other reasons.

The $5 billion of corporate debt that xAI issued in recent weeks included bonds and loans secured by the data centers, the Nvidia chips the company owns and the Grok code. The bonds carried a hefty 12.5% yield.

In the event of an xAI default, lenders would be able to rent out Colossus to other AI companies and would have a claim on a leading-edge AI model that is integrated into other Musk ventures.

xAI’s debt financing limited its future corporate borrowing capacity to an additional $5 billion, excluding any chip leases.

