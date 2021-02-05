IND USA
Myanmar protesters residing in Japan hold photos of Aung San Suu Kyi as they rally against the coup (REUTERS).
world news

Myanmar coup: UNSC calls for release of Aung San Suu Kyi, politicians

The 15-member Council expressed 'deep concern' over the coup and restrictions on civil society, journalists and media workers.
ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 06:01 AM IST

The United Nations Security Council on Thursday (local time) expressed deep concern over the military coup in Myanmar and called for the immediate release of State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, President Win Myint and others leaders who were arbitrarily detained.

The 15-member council, which is the most powerful organisation of the governing body issued a statement on Thursday -- three days after the military seized power in the Southeast Asian country in a coup and detained top politicians.

"The members of the Security Council expressed deep concern at the declaration of the state of emergency imposed in Myanmar by the military on 1 February and the arbitrary detention of members of the Government, including State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint and others. They called for the immediate release of all those detained, the Security Council said in a statement.

It emphasized the need for the continued support of the democratic transition in Myanmar and further stressed the need to uphold democratic institutions and processes, refrain from violence and fully respect human rights, fundamental freedoms and the rule of law.

"The members of the Security Council expressed concern at the restrictions on civil society, journalists and media workers. They also called for safe and unimpeded humanitarian access to all people in need, including through the re-establishment of United Nations relief flights," the statement added.

Council reiterated their strong support to regional organizations, in particular, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and welcomed the ASEAN Chair's Statement dated 1 February. They also reiterated their support to the Special Envoy of the Secretary-General on Myanmar for her good offices.

"The members of the Security Council reaffirmed their strong commitment to the sovereignty, political independence, territorial integrity and unity of Myanmar," the statement read further.

Days after the coup by Myanmar military, the police on Wednesday charged San Suu Kyi for "illegally" importing at least 10 walkie-talkies.

The New York Times reported an official from Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) party as confirming that the leader has been charged with an obscure infraction: having illegally imported at least 10 walkie-talkies.

Myanmar's military launched the coup on Monday morning after days of escalating tensions between the government and the military in the aftermath of last November's general elections.

San Suu Kyi-led National League for Democracy (NLD) claimed an overwhelming victory in the polls, securing over 80 per cent of the seats, according to media reports. However, the military and some political parties disputed the results, alleging that the polls were marred by irregularities.

According to media reports, the detentions started in the early hours of Monday (local time), with political leaders held in Yangon and other cities across Myanmar, and soldiers said to be out on the streets and at prominent landmarks.

Related Stories

Men hit pots during a night protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar February 4, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer(REUTERS)
india news

Closely monitoring developments in Myanmar, says India

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 10:22 PM IST
  • The Ministry of Externa Affairs also said that India is also engaged on the Myanmar issue as a member of the UN Security Council.
People protest on the street against the military after Monday's coup, outside the Mandalay Medical University in Mandalay, Myanmar.(REUTERS)
world news

Facebook blocked in Myanmar, Suu Kyi detained by military: 10 points

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Anjali, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 03:10 PM IST
The coup followed after the allegations of voter fraud in 2020 elections. The country is under military rule after a decade with tanks positioned at major spots around cities.
Protesters from Myanmar residing in Japan hold portraits of leader Aung San Suu Kyi and Myanmar's President Win Myint at a rally against Myanmar's military after it seized power. (Reuters Photo )
world news

Myanmar orders Facebook blocked as protests emerge after coup

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 06:46 AM IST
Myanmar’s military-run government has ordered internet providers to temporarily block access to Facebook amid growing protests days after seizing power from its civilian leadership, according to a spokeswoman for the company.
Suu Kyi was charged for breaching an import-export law. The police incident report indicated that unauthorised telecommunications equipment was found at her home in Naypyitaw, the capital.(Reuters)
world news

Myanmar’s Suu Kyi charged as calls to oppose coup grow

Agencies, Yangon
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 06:03 AM IST
Former leader could be jailed for up to 3 years for possessing illegally imported walkie-talkies; China blocks UNSC move.
A special team of doctors from SSKM Hospital conducts the rapid antibody test to check the spread of coronavirus pandemic in Kolkata in this file photo.(ANI Photo)
world news

coronavirus india world latest news covid 19 death toll february 5 2021

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 06:30 AM IST
India’s Covid-19 caseload is the second-highest in the world, behind that of the United States, and ahead of Brazil’s. The United Kingdom is at fourth, followed by Russia.
Joe Biden after taking oath as US President on January 20, 2021 (REUTERS)(REUTERS)
world news

Biden touts 'muscular' foreign policy in first diplomatic speech

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 06:19 AM IST
Joe Biden on Thursday visited the State Department as President for the first time and delivered his address there.
Trump has been charged with ‘incitement of insurrection’ on January 6 for having publicly egged his supporters on to storm the Congress building.
world news

Trump rejects call to testify at his impeachment trial

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 05:55 AM IST
In a letter, the former President's lawyers called the request by the US Senate a 'public relations stunt.'
Biden is confronting a refugee program hobbled by Trump's policies, which led to the closure of resettlement offices and the reassignment of program staffers.(Reuters file photo)
world news

Biden set to accept more refugees after years of Trump restrictions

Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 05:51 AM IST
Speaking at the U.S. State Department, President Joe Biden also said he would approve an executive order to build up the country's capacity to accept refugees in the face of "unprecedented global need."
In this file photo provided by the US Navy, the guided-missile destroyer USS John S McCain conducts routine underway operations in support of stability and security for a free and open Indo-Pacific, at the Taiwan Strait, on December 30, 2020. (AP file)
world news

Under Biden, first US warship sails via Taiwan strait

By Sutirtho Patranobis, Beijing
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 01:38 AM IST
  • The 7th Fleet’s guided missile destroyer USS John S McCain transited through the Taiwan Strait on Thursday.
Farmers congregate during the ongoing protest against the new farm laws, in New Delhi on February 4. (HT Photo)
world news

More US celebs back farmers’ protest in India

By Yashwant Raj I Edited by Vinod Janardhanan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 11:10 PM IST
“I hope we can prevent any additional life from being lost,” tweeted John Sherman “Juju” Smith-Schuster of the Pittsburg Steelers, a major National Football League team.
President Joe Biden during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington.(AP)
world news

President Biden to end US support for Saudi-led offensive in Yemen

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 10:55 PM IST
The move would fulfill a campaign pledge by Biden, whose administration plans to pursue diplomacy to end the overall conflict in Yemen.
Biden was expected to name Timothy Lenderking for the new post in a foreign policy speech.(AP)
world news

Biden expected to name veteran diplomat as special envoy for Yemen: Report

Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 10:42 PM IST
Biden pledged during the 2020 presidential campaign that he would curtail US support for Saudi Arabia's military campaign in Yemen.
US President Joe Biden speaks as Vice President Kamala Harris listens, at the White House in Washington, US.(Reuters)
world news

Biden to visit State department as US reengages with its allies

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 10:35 PM IST
White House press secretary Jen Psaki, formerly the State Department’s top spokesperson, said Biden’s visit “is largely focused on his desire to thank the men and women who are Foreign Service officers, civil servants, who are the heart and soul of that institution and, frankly, our government.”
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden receives an economic briefing with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 29, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo(REUTERS)
world news

US Treasury Secretary Yellen convenes US market regulators to discuss GameStop

AFP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 10:32 PM IST
Yellen this week called for the meeting with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the New York Federal Reserve Bank and the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) to review the volatility.
A medical worker shows the box for a coronavirus vaccine to a patient at a vaccination facility in Beijing.(AP Photo)
world news

China says it will send 150,000 coronavirus vaccines to Syria

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 09:33 PM IST
Syrian health officials have said the country is engaged with Russia and China over vaccines but authorities have not yet announced any bilateral deals.
The Twitter battle actually throws up a larger question for India’s liberal political stream and critics of the government (REUTERS)
world news

Fake social media accounts gain traction as they praise China, mock US

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 09:30 PM IST
The international reach marked new territory for a pro-China social media network that has been operating for years, said Ben Nimmo, head of investigations for Graphika, the social media analysis firm that monitored the activity.
A health worker prepares a dose of the Sinopharm Group Co. Covid-19 vaccine in the Adult Vaccination Center at the Dow University Hospital in Karachi, Pakistan,(Bloomberg)
world news

Pakistan says China's Sinopharm vaccine not effective for people over 60 years

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 08:46 PM IST
Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health, Dr Faisal Sultan told the media on Thursday that Pakistan's expert committee while considering the preliminary analysis data recommended the vaccine only for people aged 18-60 years.
Cargo personnel work as the first shipment of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) is seen at Imam Khomeini Airport in Tehran, Iran. (Reuters)
world news

Iran receives its first batch of foreign coronavirus vaccine

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 08:45 PM IST
Iranian state TV quoted Tehran’s ambassador to Russia, Kazem Jalali, as saying that Iran has ordered 5 million doses from Russia. The next batches are to arrive on Feb. 18 and Feb. 28.
