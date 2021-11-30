Home / World News / Myanmar court delays verdict in deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi incitement trial: Report
The court, which had been due to rule on her trial for incitement against the military, adjourned the verdict “until December 6”.
The 76-year-old Suu Kyi has been detained since the generals ousted her government in the early hours of February 1, ending Myanmar's brief democratic interlude. In picture - Protesters hold portraits of Aung San Suu Kyi during an anti-coup demonstration in Mandalay, Myanmar.(AP)
Published on Nov 30, 2021 10:29 AM IST
AFP |

A Myanmar junta court on Tuesday postponed giving a verdict in the incitement trial of ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, a source close to the case told AFP.

The 76-year-old Suu Kyi has been detained since the generals ousted her government in the early hours of February 1, ending Myanmar's brief democratic interlude.

The Nobel laureate faces three years in prison if found guilty of incitement against the military, as well as a catalogue of other charges that could see her jailed for decades.

Journalists have been barred from proceedings in the special court in the military-built capital Naypyidaw and Suu Kyi's lawyers were recently banned from speaking to the media.

In recent weeks, the trials of other ranking members of Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy have wrapped up, with the junta doling out harsh sentences.

A former chief minister was sentenced to 75 years in jail earlier this month, while a close Suu Kyi aide was jailed for 20.

More than 1,200 people have been killed and over 10,000 arrested in a crackdown on dissent since the coup, according to a local monitoring group.

