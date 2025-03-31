Myanmar earthquake: Fearing tremors, patients prefer car park over hospital in Mandalay

Amid fear of aftershocks, hundreds of patients, including infants, the elderly and Buddhist monks, have been getting treatment at a hospital car park in Mandalay, the worst earthquake-hit city of Myanmar. Three days after the tremors that killed at least 2000 people, most commoners are preferring open spaces over their homes. Rescue personnel operate following a strong earthquake, in Mandalay.(Reuters)

Mandalay General Hospital has around 1,000 beds; however, despite high heat and humidity, most patients are being treated outside in the wake of the massive earthquake, reported AFP.

After the 7.7-magnitude earthquake, several aftershocks rattled Mandalay.

"This is a very, very imperfect condition for everyone. We're trying to do what we can here," said a medic.

The situation is exacerbated by the sweltering heat in Mandalay. Temperatures soared to 39 degrees Celsius (102 degrees Fahrenheit) on Monday.

Patients are sheltered under a thin tarpaulin rigged up to protect them from the fierce tropical sun. Relatives are trying to comfort the patients with bamboo fans.

Medics are also suffering due to long shifts and lack of facilities in the outdoor setting.

Although the hospital building itself has not been visibly affected, only a handful of patients who need intensive care, and the doctors who look after them, remain inside.

Fear of aftershocks is widespread across the city, with many people sleeping out in the streets since the quake, either unable to return home or too nervous to do so.

They have erected tents on the side of the road or are sleeping on blankets in the middle, trying to steer clear of the buildings.

Myanmar earthquake death toll

The death toll from the earthquake in Myanmar has passed 2,000, state media said Monday.

Myanmar state MRTV reported that the leader of the military government, Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, told Pakistan's prime minister during a call that 2,065 people were killed, with more than 3,900 injured and about 270 missing.

