Myanmar military says will return power after free, fair election

Myanmar's military said on Monday a free and fair election would be held and it would hand power to the winning party, after it seized control of the country, citing a flawed ballot last year.

In an article on an official military website summarising a meeting of the new junta, it said commander-in-chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing had pledged to practice "the genuine discipline-flourishing multiparty democratic system" in a fair manner.

It gave no timeframe for elections, but earlier said its state of emergency would last one year.



