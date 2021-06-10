Home / World News / Myanmar's deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi faces fresh corruption charges
A protester holds up a poster featuring Aung San Suu Kyi during a demonstration against the military coup at in front of the Central Bank of Myanmar in Yangon.(AFP)
world news

Myanmar's deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi faces fresh corruption charges

The Anti-Corruption Commission found evidence that she had committed "corruption using her rank", according to the Global New Light of Myanmar. "So she was charged under Anti-Corruption Law section 55."
AFP |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 10, 2021 09:32 AM IST

Myanmar's deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi has been hit with fresh corruption charges, state-run media reported Thursday.

