Myanmar's Suu Kyi convicted again, Australian economist gets 3 years in jail

Published on Sep 29, 2022 10:40 AM IST

Reuters |

A court in military-ruled Myanmar on Thursday sentenced deposed leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, and her former economic adviser, Australian Sean Turnell, to three years in prison, a source familiar with the proceedings said.

Both had been charged with violating the official secrets act and had pleaded not guilty.

"Three years each, no hard labour," said the source, who declined to be named due to the sensitivity of the issue. The sentencing took place in a closed court.

Suu Kyi and several members of her economic team had been indicted for the same offence, which carries a maximum sentence of 14 years. They are among thousands arrested since the junta seized power in a coup early last year, including politicians, lawmakers, bureaucrats, students and journalists.

The courts have dealt harshly with opponents of the military, handing down prison terms and even the death penalty in some cases. The junta insists Myanmar's courts are independent and those arrested are receiving due process.

