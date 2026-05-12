Nancy Guthrie update: Sheriff says ‘nothing new’ as search reaches 100 days; volunteer groups upset over ‘zero response’

It has been over 3 months since the suspected abduction of 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie from her residence in Tucson, and officials report that they have “nothing new."

Nancy Guthrie update: Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos notes progress in Nancy Guthrie case, but details remain scarce. He, however, said on Monday that there is nothing new in the case.(via REUTERS)

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Guthrie disappeared from her residence in the Catalina Foothills, an affluent neighborhood located north of Tucson, during the early hours of February 1, as per the authorities. Since then, there have been no indications of her whereabouts. Currently, there are no publicly named suspects, apart from a masked person who was captured on doorbell footage at her front door.

Also Read: Nancy Guthrie sheriff gives ‘really great’ update as neighbors issue blunt message for perpetrator: ‘Your mom would be…’

Nancy Guthrie update: Volunteer groups want to help

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, outside volunteer groups have expressed their interest to join the search. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, outside volunteer groups have expressed their interest to join the search. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "We just want to help, and we just want to find Nancy Guthrie," stated Josh Gill, an organizer with the Louisiana-based nonprofit United Cajun Navy, which engages in search and rescue missions nationwide. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "We just want to help, and we just want to find Nancy Guthrie," stated Josh Gill, an organizer with the Louisiana-based nonprofit United Cajun Navy, which engages in search and rescue missions nationwide. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} UCN has been involved in several other successful search efforts recently, including one that located missing 14-year-old Heaven Bruno from Louisiana after a span of 67 days, according to Gill. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} UCN has been involved in several other successful search efforts recently, including one that located missing 14-year-old Heaven Bruno from Louisiana after a span of 67 days, according to Gill. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A tipster, who monitors UCN's social media updates regarding her disappearance, reported a possible sighting to state authorities, leading to her being found alive, Gill noted. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A tipster, who monitors UCN's social media updates regarding her disappearance, reported a possible sighting to state authorities, leading to her being found alive, Gill noted. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “They found her and reported it,” he stated to Fox News Digital, noting that this is not the first instance where an individual has observed a UCN post regarding a case prior to providing a tip that contributed to its resolution. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “They found her and reported it,” he stated to Fox News Digital, noting that this is not the first instance where an individual has observed a UCN post regarding a case prior to providing a tip that contributed to its resolution. {{/usCountry}}

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Additionally, another organization, Madres Buscadoras de Sonora (Searching Mothers of Sonora), has also requested authorization to assist.

Is there any progress in Nancy Guthrie case?

On Saturday, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos informed Fox News Digital that his team of investigators is making progress towards resolving the case. However, he did not provide further details.

The latest publicly available update suggests that a private laboratory in Florida, which obtained DNA evidence from within Guthrie's residence in February, has sent the sample to the FBI for more sophisticated analysis after a duration of 11 weeks.

Pima County Sheriff says ‘There is really nothing new’

In a conversation with Fox News' Jonathan Hunt on Monday, Nanos stated that investigators continue to collaborate with the laboratories and are pursuing various leads. "There is really nothing new," he said.

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Gill's team had earlier submitted a 41-page proposal to the sheriff's department, requesting formal approval from the authorities before deploying volunteers equipped with K9s, drones, and medical supplies. However, he informed Fox News Digital that despite their willingness to amend the proposal and a Change.org petition urging the sheriff to welcome their assistance, the group has got "zero response."

“At this point, I can't imagine saying no to anyone offering help,” stated Bob Krygier, a former lieutenant of the Pima County Sheriff's Department who has been monitoring the case. “Those are just extra feet on the ground that I don't have to pay, quite honestly.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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