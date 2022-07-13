Nasa new images: Woman behind James Webb Space Telescope had an 'ugly cry'. Watch
As the new Nasa images captured by the James Webb Space Telescope have stunned the world, astrophysicist Jane Rigby, Webb's operations project scientist, shared her first reaction after seeing the first focussed images from the telescope. "Earlier than this, the first focussed images that we took where they were razor-sharp...that for me had the very emotional reaction like oh my goodness, it works. And it works better than we thought...personally, I went and had an ugly cry. What the engineers have done to build this thing is amazing," the scientist said.
Watch
Nasa has released 5 stunning images taken by the James Webb Space Telescope, heralding a new era of astronomy.
The first image shared by Nasa is of the SMACS 0723, a distant galaxy cluster.
The second image is of WASP-96b, a giant gas planet, located nearly 1,150 light years from Earth. This planet is about the size of Saturn and not a candidate for life elsewhere but a key target for astronomers. Instead of an image, the telescope used its infrared detectors to look at the chemical composition of the planet’s atmosphere. It showed water vapour in the super-hot planet’s atmosphere and even found the chemical spectrum of neon, showing clouds where astronomers thought there were none.
The third image is of the Southern Ring Nebula, also called eight-burst. The image shows the dance of a dying star, about 2,500 light-years away.
The fourth image is of Stephan’s Quintet, five galaxies in a cosmic dance that was first seen 225 years ago in the constellation Pegasus. It includes a black hole that scientists said showed material “swallowed by this sort of cosmic monster.”
The fifth image is of the Carina Nebula, one of the bright stellar nurseries in the sky, about 7,600 light-years away from Earth. The image shows "cosmic cliffs" that reveal previously hidden baby stars, which provides "a rare peek into stars in their earliest, rapid stages of formation,"
-
Sri Lanka president flees to Maldives ahead of expected resignation: Report
Sri Lanka's embattled President Gotabaya Rajapaksa flew out of the country early Wednesday heading to the neighbouring Maldives, local officials said. The 73-year-old leader, his wife and a bodyguard were among four passengers on board an Antonov-32 Sri Lankan military aircraft which took off from Colombo's international airport, immigration officials told AFP. There was no immediate confirmation Rajapaksa had reached the Maldives.
-
India’s population is higher than China’s, claims researcher
In a series of posts on Twitter, Yi Fuxian, researcher and author at the University of Wisconsin, claimed India's population surpassed China's population in 2014. “Births (in China) began to decline in 1991, with no peak in 2004 or 2011; Population is now less than 1.28 billion, not the official 1.41 billion; Population began to shrink in 2018, not 2031 as officially predicted,” Yi tweeted after the release of the UN report.
-
Biden says immigration is a shared hemispheric challenge for Mexico, US
US President Joe Biden said that dealing with immigration was a shared hemispheric challenge for both the United States and Mexico as Mexico's leader visited the White House on Tuesday. Biden, who also said he had good relations with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, added that his administration was creating legal pathways for migrants.
-
Western Europe wilts under fresh heatwave
Firefighters battled wildfires in Spain and Portugal Tuesday as Western Europe faced its second heatwave in less than a month which threatened glaciers in the Alps and worsened drought conditions. "We do expect it to worsen," World Meteorological Organization spokeswoman Clare Nullis told a briefing in Geneva on Tuesday. Heatwaves have become more frequent due to climate change, scientists say. As global temperatures rise over time, heatwaves are expected to become more intense.
-
Covid pandemic is 'nowhere near over': WHO
Fresh waves of Covid-19 cases show that the pandemic is "nowhere near over", the World Health Organization's chief warned Tuesday. "New waves of the virus demonstrate again that Covid-19 is nowhere near over," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a news conference, adding: "As the virus pushes at us, we must push back."
