Nashville school shooter planned to attack 'multiple' locations: Police
AFP |
Mar 28, 2023 06:40 AM IST
Nashville School Shooting: The suspect left behind a manifesto that "indicates that there was going to be shootings at multiple locations, and the school was one of them," police said.
The shooter who killed six people including three children at a Nashville school on Monday had planned to attack several different locations, the US city's police chief said.
The suspect left behind a manifesto that "indicates that there was going to be shootings at multiple locations, and the school was one of them," Nashville Chief of Police John Drake told NBC News in an interview, adding that officials also recovered a map of the school which detailed its surveillance and entry points.
