IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Nations assess risk of halting, continuing with AstraZeneca
The vaccine has so far played a huge role in the global initiative to ensure vaccines get to poorer countries known as COVAX.(AFP)
The vaccine has so far played a huge role in the global initiative to ensure vaccines get to poorer countries known as COVAX.(AFP)
world news

Nations assess risk of halting, continuing with AstraZeneca

  • Sweden was the latest to join a swelling group of European Union nations choosing caution over speed, even as international regulators said the data does not suggest the vaccine caused the clots and that vaccinations should continue.
READ FULL STORY
AP, Brussels
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 06:59 PM IST

With coronavirus cases rising in many places, governments faced the grimmest of dilemmas Tuesday: push on with a vaccine that is known to save lives or suspend use of AstraZeneca over reports of dangerous blood clots in a few recipients despite no evidence the shot was responsible.

It has created a jagged divide across the globe, forcing politicians to assess the health risks of halting the shots at a time when many countries, especially in Europe, are already struggling to overcome logistical hurdles and vaccine hesitancy among their populations.

Sweden was the latest to join a swelling group of European Union nations choosing caution over speed, even as international regulators said the data does not suggest the vaccine caused the clots and that vaccinations should continue.

Europe has the luxury to be able to pick from several vaccine candidates — but the decision is still not an easy one on the continent, where the virus is again surging and where the vaccination campaign has repeatedly stumbled.

The choice may be even more fraught elsewhere because many countries are relying heavily on AstraZeneca, which is cheaper and easier to handle than some other shots. The vaccine has so far played a huge role in the global initiative to ensure vaccines get to poorer countries known as COVAX.

The difficulty of the decision was clear in Thailand, the first country outside Europe to temporarily suspend use of the AstraZeneca vaccine, only to recant on Tuesday — when its prime minister received a dose.

“There are people who have concerns,” Prayuth Chan-ocha said after getting the shot. “But we must believe doctors, believe in our medical professionals.”

Many other countries in Asia have likewise shrugged off concerns, though Indonesia halted use of the shot this week, saying it would wait for a World Health Organization report on the issue.

AstraZeneca, the European Medicines Agency and the WHO have said there is no evidence the vaccine carries an increased risk of blood clots. There have been 37 reports of blood clots among the more than 17 million people who have received the vaccine across the EU and Britain, the company said.

“This is much lower than would be expected to occur naturally in a general population of this size and is similar across other licensed COVID-19 vaccines,” the Anglo-Swedish drugmaker said.

The EMA has asked experts to look into the issue and originally planned to share their findings Thursday, but as the debate reached a fever pitch Tuesday, the regulator said it would provide an update in a news conference later in the day.

The agency has so far said that the benefits of receiving the shot outweigh the risk of side effects.

But the number of countries in the bloc that are sticking with the shot is falling after heavyweights like Germany, Italy, France and Spain all said they were suspending it.

That left Belgium — and a handful of others such as Poland, Romania and Greece — increasingly isolated in their insistence that halting the shots now would cause a lot more harm that the side effects so hotly debated now.

“When you know how the virus is making the rounds, it would be very imprudent to stop,” Belgian Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke told VRT network early Tuesday.

Experts have noted that such concerns are inevitable in mass vaccination campaigns — with so many people getting shots, some are bound to get sick even if the vaccine is not to blame. That would mean “we’d have to incessantly interrupt campaigns during the coming months,” Vandenbroucke said.

“We wanted to remain as scientific as possible in the mediatic-political turmoil that is currently agitating Europe,” Belgian virologist Yves Van Laethem said.

In Spain, which announced it was suspending the vaccine on Monday, some medical experts had their doubt about the move. Amós García, president of the Spanish Vaccinology Association, said that countries were being overzealous in halting use of AstraZeneca.

And the decisions seemed to be having a snowball effect. “There’s a cross-border contagion effect,” Garcia said.

“Anything triggers the principle of caution,” García told Spanish broadcaster TVE. "Once it begins it’s like a domino, it becomes very difficult for a country to keep delivering the vaccine,” if others stop, even if only out of precaution.

With the torrent of decisions casting doubt on the AstraZeneca vaccine despite assurances of experts, public opinion was tested once again to believe science over suspicion.

Serbia’s Prime Minister Ana Brnabic says the Balkan country won’t stop the use of Astra-Zeneca vaccines and insisted that “unfortunately, some people are having second thoughts because of a negative campaign.”

So often in disarray during the vaccine drive, the 27-nation EU was once again out of lockstep, with the member states each taking their own decision, as the executive Commission called on all to heed EMA advice. When asked if EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen would take the AstraZeneca vaccine, her spokesman Eric Mamer said “of course.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Nearly 80% of Syrians live in poverty, and 60% are food insecure — the worst food security situation ever seen in Syria, according to the United Nations. (Representative Image)(AP / File Photo)
Nearly 80% of Syrians live in poverty, and 60% are food insecure — the worst food security situation ever seen in Syria, according to the United Nations. (Representative Image)(AP / File Photo)
world news

Syrian president decrees financial stimulus amid crisis

AP
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 07:35 PM IST
The stimulus — the third since October — comes as the national currency is crashing, now at more than 4,000 Syrian pounds to the dollar on the black market, compared to 700 a year ago.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Israeli Arabs pray as they take part in a protest against a wave of crime and violence in their communities, amid tensions with Israeli police who the protesters say are unwilling to deal with the crime, in northern town of Umm el Fahm,(REUTERS)
Israeli Arabs pray as they take part in a protest against a wave of crime and violence in their communities, amid tensions with Israeli police who the protesters say are unwilling to deal with the crime, in northern town of Umm el Fahm,(REUTERS)
world news

With flash mob, Israel's Arabs try to highlight fatal police shootings

Reuters, Umm Al-fahm
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 07:29 PM IST
The largest expression of the frustration and anger felt by the community has come through anti-violence protests by tens of thousands in Umm al-Fahm and other Arab towns.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In this image taken from undated video footage run on February 19, 2021 by China's CCTV via AP Video, an honour guard carries the coffins of Chinese soldiers killed in a clash between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley on the disputed border between China and India in June 2020. (AP/File)
In this image taken from undated video footage run on February 19, 2021 by China's CCTV via AP Video, an honour guard carries the coffins of Chinese soldiers killed in a clash between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley on the disputed border between China and India in June 2020. (AP/File)
world news

Chinese companies’ bid to trademark PLA soldier’s patriotic phrase rejected

By Sutirtho Patranobis I Edited by Nadim Siraj
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 07:25 PM IST
Chen Xiangrong was one of the four PLA troops killed in the June 15 Galwan Valley clash. A phrase used by Chen in his diary went viral. It read: “My love is crystal clear, and it is only for China”
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former US President Donald Trump
Former US President Donald Trump
world news

White House 'pushed' US Attorney in Atlanta, a Trump appointee, to quit: Report

Reported by Karan Manral | Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 07:06 PM IST
According to a report, published in the Wall Street Journal, the White House told Attorney Byung J. Pak to step down a day before the Jan. 5 Georgia Senate run-off elections.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The vaccine has so far played a huge role in the global initiative to ensure vaccines get to poorer countries known as COVAX.(AFP)
The vaccine has so far played a huge role in the global initiative to ensure vaccines get to poorer countries known as COVAX.(AFP)
world news

Nations assess risk of halting, continuing with AstraZeneca

AP, Brussels
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 06:59 PM IST
  • Sweden was the latest to join a swelling group of European Union nations choosing caution over speed, even as international regulators said the data does not suggest the vaccine caused the clots and that vaccinations should continue.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representative Image (REUTERS)
Representative Image (REUTERS)
world news

'Just a proposal': Sri Lanka on proposed burqa ban after criticism from allies

Posted by Karan Manral | Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 06:58 PM IST
The 'clarification' comes after Sri Lanka's minister for public security, Sarath Weerasekera, said on Saturday the govt would "definitely" ban the full face covering worn by some Muslim women on national security grounds, pending cabinet approval.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The administration of President Joe Biden has been racing to speed up the processing of hundreds of unaccompanied children who are crossing the southern border every day. (Representative Image)(AP)
The administration of President Joe Biden has been racing to speed up the processing of hundreds of unaccompanied children who are crossing the southern border every day. (Representative Image)(AP)
world news

US defends response to child migrant surge at southwest border

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 06:25 PM IST
Mayorkas said the government is creating a joint processing center to transfer the children, as young as six, to the custody of the Department of Health and Human Services and is trying to find additional shelters for them.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The vaccine has already been authorized for emergency use in Americans who are aged 18 and older.(Reuters)
The vaccine has already been authorized for emergency use in Americans who are aged 18 and older.(Reuters)
world news

Moderna begins study of Covid-19 vaccine in children

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 06:15 PM IST
The study will assess the safety and effectiveness of two doses of mRNA-1273 given 28 days apart and intends to enroll about 6,750 children in the United States and Canada.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Of the Astra doses delivered to the EU, almost 8 million have not been administered, or more than half. That compares with just 13% for the shot provided by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE.(REUTERS/Cathrin Mueller)
Of the Astra doses delivered to the EU, almost 8 million have not been administered, or more than half. That compares with just 13% for the shot provided by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE.(REUTERS/Cathrin Mueller)
world news

EU health ministers debate AstraZeneca shot after halting vaccine

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 05:46 PM IST
At stake is the future of one main building block of Europe’s vaccine push, where Astra was due to account for about a fifth of all doses in the second quarter.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds a virtual news conference at 10 Downing Street, amid Covid-19 outbreak, in London.(REUTERS)
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds a virtual news conference at 10 Downing Street, amid Covid-19 outbreak, in London.(REUTERS)
world news

UK plans new counter-terrorism centre, says chemical or nuclear attack likely

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 05:44 PM IST
The review also said it would aim to improve delivery of the counter-radicalisation programme known as Prevent, and work with technology companies and allies to make sure there were no safe spaces online.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chairman of Alibaba Group Jack Ma.(AP File Photo )
Chairman of Alibaba Group Jack Ma.(AP File Photo )
world news

Jack Ma’s SCMP Joins Hong Kong media groups facing China control

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 05:13 PM IST
When Hangzhou-based Alibaba bought the SCMP in 2015 for $266 million, it injected much-needed cash into the operations and pledged that the century-old newspaper would retain editorial independence.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: A woman holds a small bottle labelled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe in front of the displayed China flag(Reuters)
FILE PHOTO: A woman holds a small bottle labelled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe in front of the displayed China flag(Reuters)
world news

Covid-19: China approves new protein subunit vaccine for emergency use

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 05:13 PM IST
It is the fifth coronavirus vaccine approved in China and the fourth to be given emergency use approval. Three of those given emergency approval have since been approved for general use. All were developed by Chinese companies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Global investors in Ant are grappling with how to assess their investments made in 2018 when the firm was valued at $150 billion. Ant is discussing a “short-term liquidity solution” for employees in April, while Chairman Eric Jing told employees that the company would eventually go public.(HT file photo )
Global investors in Ant are grappling with how to assess their investments made in 2018 when the firm was valued at $150 billion. Ant is discussing a “short-term liquidity solution” for employees in April, while Chairman Eric Jing told employees that the company would eventually go public.(HT file photo )
world news

Warburg Pincus marks down value of Chinese fintech giant after IPO derailed

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 05:02 PM IST
The company cut Ant’s valuation to a range of $200 billion to $250 billion at year end, down from a peak of about $280 billion before the IPO was halted amid a regulatory crackdown, the people said, requesting not to be identified because the matter is private.
READ FULL STORY
Close
New Zealand lawmaker Louisa Wall.(Via Twitter/ Giovanni Tiso)
New Zealand lawmaker Louisa Wall.(Via Twitter/ Giovanni Tiso)
world news

Vatican's edict 'same-sex unions are sinful' met with criticism by gay activists

AP
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 05:05 PM IST
Louisa Wall, a New Zealand lawmaker who sponsored the bill that in 2013 legalized gay marriage in that South Pacific country, said the statement from the Vatican’s orthodoxy office seemed incongruent with Pope Francis.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"We will oppose any unilateral action that seeks to change the status quo, including in the East and South China seas. We share serious concerns over China's coastguard law," Motegi added(AFP)
"We will oppose any unilateral action that seeks to change the status quo, including in the East and South China seas. We share serious concerns over China's coastguard law," Motegi added(AFP)
world news

US, Japan will oppose any action that seeks to change the status quo: Motegi

ANI, Tokyo
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 05:01 PM IST
In February, China enacted the law that permits China's coast guard to destroy other countries' structures and to use force when defending the country's maritime claims in disputed areas.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP