Nations no longer expect Pakistan to come with a ‘begging bowl’ but to engage in trade: Shehbaz Sharif

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said that nations no longer expect Islamabad to approach them with a “begging bowl” but rather seek engagement as equal partners in trade, investment, and innovation. Shehbaz Sharif says allied nations expect Pakistan to engage as equal partners, not with a “begging bowl.”(AFP File)

“China is the most time-tested friend of Pakistan. Saudi Arabia is one of the most reliable friends of Pakistan, and so are others such as Turkey, Qatar, and UAE,” said Shehbaz Sharif while addressing army officers at the Command and Staff College in Quetta, Balochistan.

“But let me point out abundantly here that they expect us now to engage them in trade, commerce, innovation, research and development, education and health, investments, and profitable ventures mutually. They no longer expect us to go there with a begging bowl,” he added.

Shehbaz Sharif said he and Field Marshal Asim Munir no longer want to carry the burden of dependency on their shoulders.

“I am the last person, along with Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, willing to carry this burden any longer on my shoulders, because ultimately, it weighs on the shoulders of this great nation,” he said.

Pakistan’s growth hinges on harnessing its resources: Shehbaz Sharif

Sharif said the solution to Pakistan’s economic challenges lies in fully utilising the country’s natural and human resources for profitable ventures.

“So what is the answer? The answer is pure and simple that the natural resources, human resources, Allah Almighty has blessed us with, we must make full use of it and deploy them for these very profitable ventures,” he said.

Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan should come together, fight terrorism, and focus on growing exports instead of backing businesses that are not making money.

“If we are able to defeat terrorism, if we are able to put the nation together which is united like never before, and if we are absolutely clear in our vision that we have to promote export growth, we must not promote those idling units in Pakistan, who are not making profits,” said Shehbaz Sharif.