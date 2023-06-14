Home / World News / Some progress talks in Turkey on Swedish NATO bid: Jens Stoltenberg

Some progress talks in Turkey on Swedish NATO bid: Jens Stoltenberg

Jun 14, 2023 07:00 PM IST

Stoltenberg made the comments at a news conference on the eve of a NATO Defence ministers meeting in Brussels.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday that some progress had been made during talks in Turkey on Sweden's bid to join the Western alliance.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. (Reuters)

In March, Turkey ratified Finland's bid for membership of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, but still objects to Sweden joining the alliance, as does Hungary.

