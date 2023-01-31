NATO to strengthen partnership with Japan, says secretary-general Stoltenberg
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg is in Japan, where he will meet with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.
NATO will continue to strengthen its partnership with Japan, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday during a visit to Japan, where he will meet with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.
His trip is aimed at strengthening ties with Western allies in Asia in the face of the war in Ukraine and rising competition with China.
