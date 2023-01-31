Home / World News / NATO to strengthen partnership with Japan, says secretary-general Stoltenberg

NATO to strengthen partnership with Japan, says secretary-general Stoltenberg

world news
Published on Jan 31, 2023 08:21 AM IST

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg is in Japan, where he will meet with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is seen.(AFP)
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is seen.(AFP)
Reuters |

NATO will continue to strengthen its partnership with Japan, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday during a visit to Japan, where he will meet with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

Read more: US will end public health emergency for Covid in May: What it means

His trip is aimed at strengthening ties with Western allies in Asia in the face of the war in Ukraine and rising competition with China.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jens stoltenberg nato
jens stoltenberg nato
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 31, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out