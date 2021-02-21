IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Navalny ally Volkov says 'language of power', sanctions can free Kremlin critic
Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, who is accused of slandering a Russian World War Two veteran, stands inside a defendant dock during a court hearing in Moscow, Russia. (Reuters)
Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, who is accused of slandering a Russian World War Two veteran, stands inside a defendant dock during a court hearing in Moscow, Russia. (Reuters)
world news

Navalny ally Volkov says 'language of power', sanctions can free Kremlin critic

European foreign ministers are expected to agree on Monday to impose sanctions on allies of Russian President Vladimir Putin in response to the jailing of Navalny.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters, Vilnius, Russia
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 12:59 PM IST

Russia would only consider releasing Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny if its leadership was hit with painful personal sanctions, a close ally said ahead of a meeting with European policymakers in Brussels on Sunday.

European foreign ministers are expected to agree on Monday to impose sanctions on allies of Russian President Vladimir Putin in response to the jailing of Navalny.

Navalny was arrested last month on his return from Germany following treatment for poisoning with what many Western countries say was a nerve agent. He was jailed on Feb. 2 for violating parole on what he and the Western countries said were trumped-up charges. He lost an appeal on Saturday.

Leonid Volkov, Navalny's chief of staff, told Reuters on Saturday he believes Putin would only consider releasing him if hit by sanctions.

"Putin is a dictator, but he is quite rational. If the upsides of having Navalny in prison become less than the downsides, he will change his decision," said Volkov.

"If many of his closest allies become unhappy, this can be dangerous to Putin and this could lead him to decide to change his mind," Volkov added. "Or maybe not - but sanctions is the best thing that Europe can do now."

In Brussels on Sunday at the invitation of Lithuania, where he has been sheltering since 2019, Volkov said he will tell policymakers to use the "language of power" towards the Russian government, as he believes Putin sees bridge-building attempts by the West as a sign of weakness.

Asked to comment on Navalny’s political future after the court decision on Saturday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, “It is absolutely none of our business.”

Navalny's allies have published a list of 35 people they believe should be sanctioned.

His supporters are now gearing up to organise a "huge peaceful protest" in Russia this spring, Volkov said.

Navalny's organization will then attempt to prevent Putin's party from achieving a comfortable win at elections in September by campaigning for its rivals, said Volkov.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
alexei navalny russian president vladimir putin
Close
Protesters walk over images of military leader during an anti-coup protest outside in Yangon, Myanmar. (AP Photo)
Protesters walk over images of military leader during an anti-coup protest outside in Yangon, Myanmar. (AP Photo)
world news

Myanmar protesters' resolve strengthens following death of activists

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 01:52 PM IST
Myanmar’s anti-military protesters plan to hold their largest mass rally yet on Monday after two demonstrators were shot dead this weekend.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pedestrians wearing protective masks cross a road in Cotabato City, Mindanao, the Philippines. The country is taking measures to protect its residents from tropical storm Dujuan. (Bloomberg)
Pedestrians wearing protective masks cross a road in Cotabato City, Mindanao, the Philippines. The country is taking measures to protect its residents from tropical storm Dujuan. (Bloomberg)
world news

Storm Dujuan: 51,400 Filipinos evacuated across 5 provinces

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 01:32 PM IST
  • The first storm to hit the Philippines this year maintained its maximum sustained winds of 65 kilometers (40 miles) per hour and gusts of up to 80 km/h, the state weather bureau said in its 2 p.m. report.
READ FULL STORY
Close
South Korea's Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun speaks during an interview with Reuters in&nbsp;Seoul, South Korea.(REUTERS)
South Korea's Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun speaks during an interview with Reuters in Seoul, South Korea.(REUTERS)
world news

Seoul to administer Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccines from Feb 27, says PM Sye-kyun

Reuters, Seoul
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 01:21 PM IST
Plans call for about 10 million high-risk people, including health care workers and staffers and some residents of assisted care facilities and nursing homes, to be inoculated by July.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, who is accused of slandering a Russian World War Two veteran, stands inside a defendant dock during a court hearing in Moscow, Russia. (Reuters)
Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, who is accused of slandering a Russian World War Two veteran, stands inside a defendant dock during a court hearing in Moscow, Russia. (Reuters)
world news

Navalny ally Volkov says 'language of power', sanctions can free Kremlin critic

Reuters, Vilnius, Russia
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 12:59 PM IST
European foreign ministers are expected to agree on Monday to impose sanctions on allies of Russian President Vladimir Putin in response to the jailing of Navalny.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak leaves Downing Street, in London, Britain, November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak leaves Downing Street, in London, Britain, November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File Photo(REUTERS)
world news

UK's Rishi Sunak to raise business tax to pay for Covid-19 support

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 12:26 PM IST
These measures will be helpful in paying for an extension to the furlough scheme, VAT cuts and business support loans until at least August.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A cargo container (C) containing Malaysia's first shipment of Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 coronavirus vaccines being unloaded following its arrival at the Malaysia Airlines Berhad Cargo area near Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) in Sepang, outside Kuala Lumpur.(AFP)
A cargo container (C) containing Malaysia's first shipment of Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 coronavirus vaccines being unloaded following its arrival at the Malaysia Airlines Berhad Cargo area near Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) in Sepang, outside Kuala Lumpur.(AFP)
world news

Malaysia to start Covid-19 vaccination drive early as first doses arrive

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 11:54 AM IST
A total of 312,390 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine were delivered to Malaysia on Sunday morning, with more expected in coming weeks.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A worker repairs a power line in Austin, Texas, US on Saturday.(Bloomberg File Photo )
A worker repairs a power line in Austin, Texas, US on Saturday.(Bloomberg File Photo )
world news

Frozen pipes, electric woes remain as cold snap eases grip in Texas

AP, Dallas
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 11:53 AM IST
In hard-hit Texas, where millions were warned to boil tap water before drinking it, the warm-up was expected to last for several days.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A woman looks at the Facebook logo on an iPad.(Reuters)
A woman looks at the Facebook logo on an iPad.(Reuters)
world news

Facebook takes down main page of Myanmar military

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 11:52 AM IST
The Myanmar military is known as the Tatmadaw. Its True News page was no available on Sunday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former US President Donald Trump(Reuters)
Former US President Donald Trump(Reuters)
world news

UN experts: Trump ally, UAE firms violated Libya sanctions

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 11:51 AM IST
In a key section of a report to the U.N. Security Council obtained Saturday by The Associated Press, the panel of experts outlined “a well-funded private military company operation” called “Project Opus” designed to provide military equipment to eastern-based commander Khalifa Hifter.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Carney, who headed the Bank of England and the Bank of Canada, had a 13-year career at Wall Street bank Goldman Sachs Group Inc in its London, Tokyo, New York and Toronto offices.(REUTERS)
Carney, who headed the Bank of England and the Bank of Canada, had a 13-year career at Wall Street bank Goldman Sachs Group Inc in its London, Tokyo, New York and Toronto offices.(REUTERS)
world news

Former bank of England governor Carney joins Stripe Inc.

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 11:51 AM IST
Forbes magazine had reported on Wednesday that investors were valuing Stripe at a $115 billion valuation in secondary-market transactions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Industrial workers sit while maintaining social distancing at an assembly unit of Royal Enfield motorcycles in Oragadam on June 9.(AFP File Photo)
Industrial workers sit while maintaining social distancing at an assembly unit of Royal Enfield motorcycles in Oragadam on June 9.(AFP File Photo)
world news

Privacy faces risks in tech-infused post-Covid-19 workplace

AFP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 11:50 AM IST
A large coalition of technology firms and health organizations are working on a digital vaccination certificate, which can be used on smartphones to show evidence of inoculation for Covid-19.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Culling of birds was done to prevent the spread of bird flu as H5N8 virus was reported in two districts of Kerala Alapuzha and Kottayam, in Alapuzha district in January. (ANI Photo )
Culling of birds was done to prevent the spread of bird flu as H5N8 virus was reported in two districts of Kerala Alapuzha and Kottayam, in Alapuzha district in January. (ANI Photo )
world news

Explained: What is H5N8? Strain of bird flu virus 1st to infect humans in Russia

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 11:33 AM IST
Seven workers at a poultry plant in Russia's south were infected with the H5N8 strain after an outbreak in birds in December last year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A Kuwaiti family repatriated from Amman, wearing protective face masks at Kuwait Airport on April 21, 2020. (Reuters File Photo )
A Kuwaiti family repatriated from Amman, wearing protective face masks at Kuwait Airport on April 21, 2020. (Reuters File Photo )
world news

Kuwait bans entry for non-Kuwaiti citizens as part of Covid-19 restrictions

Reuters, Cairo
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 11:27 AM IST
Citizens are still allowed to enter but they must spend a week in quarantine at a hotel and another week at home.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A 3D printed Facebook logo is seen in front of displayed Australia's flag. (Reuters)
A 3D printed Facebook logo is seen in front of displayed Australia's flag. (Reuters)
world news

Australia won't advertise Covid-19 vaccine on Facebook but vows publicity

Reuters, Sydney
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 09:58 AM IST
Since the news blackout, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has said he would talk with Facebook about its move over the weekend. On Saturday, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Facebook had "tentatively friended us again" without giving further details.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Justice Department's mission to enforce the 1957 Civil Rights Act "remains urgent because we do not yet have equal justice," said Garland, whose confirmation hearing is scheduled to begin Monday.(AP)
The Justice Department's mission to enforce the 1957 Civil Rights Act "remains urgent because we do not yet have equal justice," said Garland, whose confirmation hearing is scheduled to begin Monday.(AP)
world news

Biden's attorney general nominee Garland vows to prioritize civil rights

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 09:48 AM IST
Garland, 68, serves as a judge on the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, one of 13 federal appeals courts. Former President Barack Obama, a Democrat, nominated him to the Supreme Court in 2016.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP