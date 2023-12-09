close_game
Nawaz Sharif: 'Wanted better relations with India, ousted for opposing Kargil'

Nawaz Sharif: ‘Wanted better relations with India, ousted for opposing Kargil’

ByMallika Soni
Dec 09, 2023 04:50 PM IST

Former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif said, "When I opposed the Kargil plan saying it should not happen... I was ousted."

Pakistan's former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Saturday said that he was ousted from the government in 1999 by general Pervez Musharraf for opposing the Kargil as he thought that it was important to have good relations with India.

Former Pakistan's prime minister Nawaz Sharif.(AFP)
Former Pakistan's prime minister Nawaz Sharif.(AFP)

"I should be told why I was ousted in 1993 and 1999. When I opposed the Kargil plan saying it should not happen... I was ousted (by Gen Pervez Musharraf). And later what I said proved right," Nawaz Sharif said while talking to the aspirants of his party tickets for upcoming polls. The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supreme leader said that he was removed and that he did not know why.

"I want to know why I was ousted every time," he asked, adding, “We have delivered on every front. During my tenure as PM, two Indian prime ministers visited Pakistan. Modi sahab and Vajpayee sahab had come to Lahore.”

Stressing that Pakistan needed to improve relations with India and other neighbouring countries, he said, “We will have to improve our relations with India, Afghanistan, and Iran. We need to make more stronger relations with China.”

Nawaz Sharif regretted that Pakistan lagged behind its neighbours in economic growth development saying, "The economy witnessed a downfall during Imran Khan's government (2018-2202). Then the Shehbaz Sharif government took over in April 2022 and rescued the country from default."

He also reiterated his demand for accountability of former military generals and judges for ruining the country by ousting his government in 2017 saying, “Those who brought this country to this level should be made accountable as patriotic people can't do this to their country. We do not want to come into power to roam around in luxury cars but we want accountability of those (who) ruined this country and made false cases against us.”

