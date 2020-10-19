e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 19, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Nawaz Sharif’s son-in-law arrested in Pakistan

Nawaz Sharif’s son-in-law arrested in Pakistan

Opposition Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s vice-president Maryam Nawaz on Monday alleged that the police barged into her hotel room in Karachi and arrested her husband and deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s son-in-law Capt (retd) Muhammad Safdar.

world Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 18:21 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Kaleem Ullah Fasihi
Press Trust of India | Posted by Kaleem Ullah Fasihi
Press Trust of India
Maryam Nawaz, daughter of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, gives a press conference. AP/PTI (AP28-09-2020_000231B)
Maryam Nawaz, daughter of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, gives a press conference. AP/PTI (AP28-09-2020_000231B)(AP)
         

Opposition Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s vice-president Maryam Nawaz on Monday alleged that the police barged into her hotel room in Karachi and arrested her husband and deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s son-in-law Capt (retd) Muhammad Safdar.

“Police broke my room door at the hotel I was staying at in Karachi and arrested Capt Safdar,” said Maryam, who addressed a large anti-government rally in the port city on Sunday.

She said she was asleep when the police “barged in” her hotel room where he was staying with her husband.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) minister Ali Zaidi, however, refuted her claim, saying “Maryam (is) once again lying that the hotel door was broken.” Safdar, who is being kept at the Aziz Bhatti police station, was arrested a day after he raised slogans at the Quaid’s (Pakistan’s founder Mohammad Ali Jinnah) mausoleum before the second rally of Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) – an alliance of 11 opposition parties.

It is expected that Safdar will be presented before a court.

The arrest comes after a first information report (FIR) was registered against Maryam, Safdar and 200 others for violating the sanctity of the Quaid’s mausoleum, Dawn news reported.

The complainant, Waqas Ahmed, alleged that the PML-N leaders, along with 200 of their followers, reached the Quaid’s grave where Safdar jumped over the grill surrounding it.

The complainant said that he tried to stop him from doing so but Safdar “got out of control” and started threatening him and his fellows that he would kill them, according to the report.

Safdar later damaged government property before leaving the site with his followers, it alleged.

“My complaint is that Safdar and his cohort violated the sanctity of the Quaid’s mausoleum and his grave. A case [should be] registered against him for raising political slogans inside the mausoleum complex, death threats against me and for damaging government property,” according to the complainant.

tags
top news
India sends Australia a Malabar invite that will give Quad a huge upgrade
India sends Australia a Malabar invite that will give Quad a huge upgrade
Chinese soldier apprehended in Ladakh’s Demchok sector, in army custody
Chinese soldier apprehended in Ladakh’s Demchok sector, in army custody
IPL 2020 Live Score: Jofra Archer removes Faf du Plessis
IPL 2020 Live Score: Jofra Archer removes Faf du Plessis
Pak readies plan to sabotage J&K telecom blackout with new mobile towers
Pak readies plan to sabotage J&K telecom blackout with new mobile towers
Porn clip shared from Goa deputy chief minister’s phone, blames ‘miscreants’
Porn clip shared from Goa deputy chief minister’s phone, blames ‘miscreants’
‘Farooq Abdullah kept at ED office for 5 hours despite his age’: People’s Alliance attacks Centre
‘Farooq Abdullah kept at ED office for 5 hours despite his age’: People’s Alliance attacks Centre
Encounter breaks out in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian, one terrorist killed
Encounter breaks out in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian, one terrorist killed
‘Solutions available, political will lacking’: Kejriwal on stubble burning
‘Solutions available, political will lacking’: Kejriwal on stubble burning
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyCovid-19 MaharashtraIPL 2020Mumbai Local TrainsRahul Gandhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In