Ndiaga Diagne: 'Property of Allah' hoodie, Iran flag in undershirt; photos of Austin bar shooter surface

However, Ht.com cannot independently confirm the shooter's identity and other details. Officials have not confirmed them either, as of now.

Fox News shared the first photos of the alleged suspect, Ndiaga Diagne. In them, he can be seen wearing a hoodie with the words "Property of Allah" written in it. Fox News reporter Bill Melguin claimed that he was wearing an undershirt with the colors of the Iran ian flag. "I am told he was also wearing an undershirt that had an Iranian flag on it," Melguin said on X.

Though authorities have not confirmed the suspect's identity yet, news outlets are reporting on his details based on sources.

The New York Post claimed citing sources that the suspect of the shooting at Buford's bar in Austin , Texas on Sunday morning was 53-year-old Ndiaga Diagne - a naturalized US citizen from Senegal .

The shooting took place at the bar located on West 6th Street in Austin around 2am on Sunday. At least three people died and 14 were injured in the shooting, Austin Police Department said. The suspect was killed in an encounter with law enforcement.

The FBI is investigating the mass shooting as a potential act of terrorism due to certain paraphernalia found inside the suspect's SUV. However, it is "too early" to conclusively say so, FBI's Austin office agent in-charge said.

What To Know About The Suspect According to the Austin Police Department, the suspect arrived at the scene of the shooting around 30 minutes past 1am on Sunday. He took several rounds of the block around West 6th Street in his SUV before parking in front of the bar.

He turned his car's hazard lights on and started shooting from outside the bar with a handgun. For the entire duration of the incident, the suspect never entered the bar.

After firing several rounds with his handgun, he moved from West 6th Street to Wood Street. He parked his car, got out and continued shooting with his pistol. The suspect then took out a rifle and walked east on 6th Street as he continued firing. Eventually, officers opened fire at the shooter, killing him.

Lisa Davis, the Chief of Austin Police, said that 14 victims were found with gunshot wounds at the scene of the shooting. Three have already passed away while the rest remain critical.