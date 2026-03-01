Ndiaga Diagne's alleged Iran, Khamenei link surfaces after Austin bar shooting; evidence revealed

Conservative commentator Laura Loomer and columnist Karol Markowicz on Sunday identified the Austin shooting suspect as Ndiaga Diagne. The gunman, who was an American citizen born in Senegal, fatally shot two people and injured 14 others outside Buford’s Backyard Beer Garden just before 2 AM local time along Sixth Street, which is only a few miles from the University of Texas. Authorities have not named the suspect yet. The Austin Police Department and the FBI investigate a shooting at Buford's on 6th Street on Sunday (AP)

“NEW: The suspect in the mass shooting in Austin this morning is Ndiaga Diagne, an American citizen born in Senegal and living in Pflugerville, TX. The shooting is being investigated as motivated by ideology. A Quran was found in his car,” Markowicz, a columnist at The New York Post and Fox News, posted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Ndiaga Diagne's alleged Iran link The New York Post cited sources to report that the shooter was possibly motivated by the US attacks on Iran. This comes after Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei died in the US-Israeli strikes on Saturday. The FBI is reportedly looking at the incident as a terrorist act.

The suspect drove past the bar multiple times before stopping his SUV and firing a pistol out the window at people on the patio and in front of the establishment, Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis said.

“At one point, he put his flashers on, rolled down his window, and began using a pistol, shooting out of his car windows, striking patrons of the bar that were on the patio and that were in front of the bar,” Davis said.

After parking the vehicle, he exited with a rifle and continued shooting at individuals walking in the area. Officers then shot and killed the gunman.

Evidence revealed The FBI is investigating whether the shooting was an act of terrorism based on “indicators” found on the gunman and in his vehicle, said Alex Doran, acting agent in charge of the FBI's San Antonio office.

“It’s still too early to make a determination on that,” Doran said.

The shooter was a US citizen from Senegal, it was revealed

Sources told The New York Post that the suspect had a Quran in his car and was wearing clothing described as Islamic garb. He had a history of arrests and is believed to have lived in New York City from 2000 to 2008.

In a separate incident early Sunday in Cincinnati, Ohio, a shooting at a nightclub and concert venue wounded nine people, according to police.

All nine victims suffered gunshot wounds, but none were life-threatening, said Adam Hennie, the city’s interim police chief.

(With AP inputs)