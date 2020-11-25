e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 25, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Nearly 100 whales die after mass stranding in New Zealand

Nearly 100 whales die after mass stranding in New Zealand

Mass strandings are reasonably common on the Chatham Islands with up to 1,000 animals dying in a single stranding in 1918.

world Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 17:52 IST
Reuters | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Reuters | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Wellington
Whales are seen stranded on the beach in Chatham Islands, New Zealand November 24, 2020.
Whales are seen stranded on the beach in Chatham Islands, New Zealand November 24, 2020.(SAMINTHEWILD_ via REUTERS)
         

About 100 pilot whales and bottlenose dolphins have died in a mass stranding on the remote Chatham Islands, about 800 km (497 miles) off New Zealand’s east coast, officials said on Wednesday.

Most of them were stranded during the weekend but rescue efforts have been hampered by the remote location of the island.

New Zealand’s Department of Conservation (DOC) said in total 97 pilot whales and three dolphins died in the stranding, adding that they were notified of the incident on Sunday.

“Only 26 of the whales were still alive at this point, the majority of them appearing very weak, and were euthanised due to the rough sea conditions and almost certainty of there being great white sharks in the water which are brought in by a stranding like this,” said DOC Biodiversity Ranger Jemma Welch.

Mass strandings are reasonably common on the Chatham Islands with up to 1,000 animals dying in a single stranding in 1918.

Mass whale strandings have occurred throughout recorded modern history, and why it happens is a question that has puzzled marine biologists for years.

In late September, several hundred whales died in shallow waters off the Australian coast in one of the world’s biggest mass whale strandings.

tags
top news
Night curfews allowed, lockdown needs Centre’s nod in new Covid protocol
Night curfews allowed, lockdown needs Centre’s nod in new Covid protocol
Live: As Nivar nears, Chennai airport halts operations from 7pm tonight
Live: As Nivar nears, Chennai airport halts operations from 7pm tonight
Top Chinese vaccine maker seeks govt nod to market Covid-19 shots
Top Chinese vaccine maker seeks govt nod to market Covid-19 shots
‘Getting difficult to supply items’: Jaish’s No. 2 tells terrorists in Kashmir
‘Getting difficult to supply items’: Jaish’s No. 2 tells terrorists in Kashmir
Centre issues fresh Covid-19 guidelines, lists stricter rules for containment zones
Centre issues fresh Covid-19 guidelines, lists stricter rules for containment zones
Youth wing chief of Mehbooba Mufti’s party arrested in terror case
Youth wing chief of Mehbooba Mufti’s party arrested in terror case
‘Preparing for worst’, says NDRF chief as Cyclone Nivar nears
‘Preparing for worst’, says NDRF chief as Cyclone Nivar nears
‘Peace process must be Afghan-led, owned & controlled…’: S Jaishankar
‘Peace process must be Afghan-led, owned & controlled…’: S Jaishankar
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 casesCyclone NivarRahul GandhiDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In