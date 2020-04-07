e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 07, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Nearly half a million companies in China shut shop as Covid-19 batters economy: Report

Nearly half a million companies in China shut shop as Covid-19 batters economy: Report

Mainland China reported a drop in the new coronavirus cases after closing its borders to virtually all foreigners to curb imported infections.

world Updated: Apr 07, 2020 14:02 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
People wearing face masks stand on an escalator inside a subway station during morning rush hour in Beijing, on April 7.
People wearing face masks stand on an escalator inside a subway station during morning rush hour in Beijing, on April 7. (Reuters Photo)
         

Nearly half a million firms in China have shut shop due to the coronavirus pandemic which devastated the country in the past few months, the local media there reported.

Media outlets in China quoted data from Tianyancha, a commercial database that compiles public records, to say that 4,60,000 firms closed permanently in the first quarter ending March.

The data also showed that the pace of new firms being established has also slowed significantly, media reports said.

Mainland China reported a drop in the new coronavirus cases after closing its borders to virtually all foreigners to curb imported infections, while the central city of Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak, saw no new deaths for the first time.

Overall, China is stepping up its domestic counter-cyclical measures to combat the epidemic’s hit. The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) on March 30 lowered the seven-day reverse repo rate to 2.20 per cent from 2.40 per cent, the largest cut in nearly five years. The PBOC cut its one-year loan prime rate by 10 basis points to 4.05 per cent on February 20, after various liquidity injections and other policy easing earlier in the year.

The PBOC cut the amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves for the second time this year on March 13, releasing 550 billion yuan.

The government is set to unleash trillions of yuan of fiscal stimulus. It aims to spur infrastructure investment, backed by as much as 2.8 trillion yuan of local government special bonds, according to news agency Reuters. The national budget deficit ratio could rise to record levels, Reuters reported quoting sources.

The ruling Communist Party’s Politburo had said on March 27 that it would step up macroeconomic policy changes and pursue more proactive fiscal policy. It called for expanding the budget deficit, issuing more local and national bonds, guiding interest rates lower, delaying loan repayments, reducing supply-chain bottlenecks and boosting consumption.

Beijing had earlier introduced various small measures and fiscal expenditure such as tax breaks, reduced power charges and fee reductions.

tags
top news
In 5-point letter, Sonia Gandhi asks PM Modi to go into austerity mode
In 5-point letter, Sonia Gandhi asks PM Modi to go into austerity mode
Mehbooba Mufti shifted out of jail, remains in detention at home in Kashmir
Mehbooba Mufti shifted out of jail, remains in detention at home in Kashmir
Will supply hydroxychloroquine to nations badly affected by Covid-19: MEA
Will supply hydroxychloroquine to nations badly affected by Covid-19: MEA
British PM Boris Johnson had oxygen support, not on ventilator: Minister
British PM Boris Johnson had oxygen support, not on ventilator: Minister
Trump talks of ‘retaliation’ if India turns down anti-malarial drug request
Trump talks of ‘retaliation’ if India turns down anti-malarial drug request
Covid-19: WhatsApp limits message forwarding to one chat at a time
Covid-19: WhatsApp limits message forwarding to one chat at a time
This company is offering one month free auto insurance amid lockdown
This company is offering one month free auto insurance amid lockdown
Captain ‘not so cool’: 3 instance when Dhoni lost his cool on cricket field
Captain ‘not so cool’: 3 instance when Dhoni lost his cool on cricket field
trending topics
Covid-19 LiveCoronavirusCovid-19Covid-19 OutbreakDonald TrumpBoris JohnsonVirat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news