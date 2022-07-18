Nearly half of EU territory 'at risk' of drought
- In a report for July, the European Commission's Joint Research Centre said that 46 percent of the EU's territory was exposed to warning-level of drought, with 11 percent at an alert level, with crops already suffering from the lack of water.
Researchers at the European Commission warned on Monday that nearly half of the EU's territory is currently at risk of drought, as southwest Europe wilted under a punishing heatwave.
Marburg disease: WHO declares outbreak in Ghana | Top points
The World Health Organisation has declared Ghana's first outbreak of the Ebola-like marburg disease after laboratories confirmed the infection in two persons who later succumbed to the virus earlier this month. The virus had been reported from Ghana's Ashanti region in a 26-year-old, and a 51-year-old male. Here are some of the important points about the marburg virus: 1. In humans, the marburg virus causes severe viral hemorrhagic fever.
Russia orders its forces to destroy Ukraine’s long-range missile
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu ordered part of his forces to focus on destroying Ukraine's long-range missile and artillery systems during a visit to troops in occupied territory. Ukraine has received eight advanced US-supplied HIMARS long-range artillery systems in recent weeks capable of striking Russian targets as far as 80 kilometers (50 miles) away.
Russian journo who protested war on live TV returns from exile, briefly detained
A Russian journalist who had staged a protest against the Ukraine war on live state television in March, was briefly detained on Sunday, news agency Reuters reported. Three hours later, Marina Ovsyannikova said she was released. Here are 5 things to know about her. The 43-year-old journalist was working as an editor at Russia's Channel One television. In early June, Ovsyannikova travelled to Ukraine with the intention of reporting on the war for Russian media.
Europe braces for highest temperatures amid widespread wildfires
With temperatures rising to record levels, Britain and France were put on high alert on Monday as they braced for a heatwave amid massive wildfires raging in several parts of Europe that showed no signs of abating. In Landes forest, in the southwest Aquitaine region, temperatures are expected to be “above 42 degrees Celsius” on Monday, forecaster Olivier Proust told AFP.
Incredibly proud of parents-in-law: Sunak hits back over wife’s Infosys wealth
The UK's prime ministerial race frontrunner, Rishi Sunak, spoke of his pride in what his Indian parents-in-law – Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murty – had achieved, as he fought back over media commentary around wife Akshata's family wealth. Sunak was also confronted about his own US Green Card status, which he reportedly gave up after a few months in the Chancellor's job at No. 11 Downing Street.
