Nepal approves AstraZeneca Covid vaccine for emergency use
Nepal on Friday granted approval for AstraZeneca's COVISHIELD vaccine against the novel coronavirus in the country.
"Conditional permission has been granted for emergency use authorization of COVISHIELD vaccine against Covid-19 in Nepal," a statement by the country's Department of Drug Administration said.
Nepal has reported 266,816 cases and 1,948 deaths from Covid-19 so far, according to official data.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WHO stops short of advising proof of COVID shots for travel
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Six EU nations express 'severe concern' over vaccine delays
- Ministers from Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Latvia, Lithuania and Sweden said in their letter that the situation was "unacceptable" and "decreases the credibility of the vaccination process".
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden appoints David Cohen once more as deputy CIA director
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US imposes fresh sanctions on Iran in final days of Trump presidency
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Eyes on Nancy Pelosi as Donald Trump's impeachment trial timing up in the air
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid: China honours 'Bat Woman' of controversial Wuhan lab
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US plans fresh Iran sanctions related to metals, conventional arms
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pentagon says US has dropped to 2,500 troops in Afghanistan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Joe Biden urges swift action on giant aid plan with Republicans wary
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man convicted in 3 killings to be last executed under Trump administration
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Trump administration takes final swipes at China and its companies
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Joe Biden is told trump may be Going but Trumpism lives on in Brazil
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chinese authorities ask people to cut down on travel as Covid rises again
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New Brazilian coronavirus variant: What we know so far
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Joe Biden picks familiar faces for top roles at FEMA, CIA
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox