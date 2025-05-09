Nepal backs as India hits Pakistan-based terror camps under 'Operation Sindoor'

Nepal on Thursday evening expressed its support for India's actions under "Operation Sindoor," saying it stands with "all in the fight against terrorism." Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) shaking hands with his Nepal's counterpart KP Sharma Oli(AFP)

In a statement, Nepal’s foreign ministry said, "Nepal stands together with all in the fight against terrorism. In line with its principled position, Nepal shall not allow any inimical forces to use its soil against its neighbouring countries.”

The remarks came after growing calls from Nepali lawmakers since Wednesday for the government to take a clear stand on terrorism, following India’s strikes on suspected terrorist camps inside Pakistan in the wake of April 22 Pahalgam attack that killed 25 Indian tourists and one Nepali national.

Nepal stands in solidarity with India

The ministry expressed concern over the growing tensions between India and Pakistan after the attack on innocent tourists.

"The Government of Nepal is deeply concerned about the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, following the terrorist attack on innocent tourists in Pahalgam, India on 22 April 2025, in which a Nepali national also lost his precious life," the statement read.

"During this tragic period, Nepal and India stood in solidarity, united in shared grief and suffering," Nepal's foreign affairs ministry said.

The ministry also recalled Nepal’s earlier response to the incident, saying, "It may be recalled that Nepal had immediately and unequivocally condemned the barbaric terrorist attack, consistent with its resolute stance against all forms of terrorism."

Earlier on Thursday, hours before the Nepal government’s response, CPN-Maoist Centre’s Deputy Secretary General Janardan Sharma publicly backed India’s anti-terror operation.

On a Facebook post, he said, "India has conducted 'Operation Sindoor' against terrorism. Terrorism is the worst thing that can happen to human civilisation. It should be the duty of every nation to fight against terrorism. At the same time, it is necessary to defeat terrorism through mutual cooperation for peace and stability."

India hits back after Pakistan targets military sites

Tensions between India and Pakistan have sharply escalated following a recent terror attack in Kashmir. India’s Defence Ministry said it carried out “Operation Sindoor” as a focused and limited strike, without hitting Pakistani military bases. India warned that any attack on its military would bring a strong response.

On the night of May 7–8, Pakistan launched drones and missiles at several Indian military sites across Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Gujarat. Indian air defence systems intercepted the attacks, and debris found on the ground confirmed the attempted strikes.

In response, India targeted Pakistani air defence systems early Friday, reportedly destroying a key system in Lahore. The Defence Ministry said India’s response matched Pakistan’s actions in scale and kind.

Meanwhile, Pakistan stepped up its firing along the Line of Control, using heavy artillery and mortars in several border sectors. At least sixteen civilians in India, including women and children, were killed.