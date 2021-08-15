Home / World News / Nepal calls for evacuation of at least 1,500 Nepalis in Afghanistan
Thousands of Nepali men work as security guards in diplomatic districts of Afghanistan. (AFP)
Thousands of Nepali men work as security guards in diplomatic districts of Afghanistan. (AFP)
world news

Nepal calls for evacuation of at least 1,500 Nepalis in Afghanistan

  • The country's foreign ministry spokesperson Sewa Lamsal said that they have formally written to embassies requesting them for the evacuation of staff in Afghanistan.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters | | Posted by Sharangee Dutta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 15, 2021 10:54 PM IST

Nepal's government on Sunday called for the evacuation of an estimated 1,500 Nepalis working as security staff with embassies and with international aid groups in Afghanistan amid Taliban taking control of Kabul on Sunday.

"We have formally written to embassies requesting them for the evacuation," Nepal foreign ministry spokesperson Sewa Lamsal told Reuters in Kathmandu.

Lamsal said the government has also set up a panel to determine the exact number of Nepalis working in Kabul and elsewhere in Afghanistan.

"The government will make arrangements for their evacuation also," she said.

Nepal does not have a diplomatic presence in Afghanistan but thousands of Nepali men work as security guards in diplomatic districts of the country.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nepal afghanistan conflict in afghanistan taliban regime afghan capital kabul + 3 more
RELATED STORIES
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.