Kathmandu, Nepal has extradited to India a Bangladeshi citizen, one of the main accused in the brutal murder of Bangladeshi MP Anwarul Azim Anar in Kolkata last month, a media report said here on Friday. Nepal extradites one of the prime accused in murder of Bangladesh MP in Kolkata: Report

“Mohammad Siyam Hussain was handed over to Indian authorities by Nepal’s Interpol branch on Monday morning after Nepal Police contacted him,” MyRepublica.com news portal reported, quoting police sources.

Hussain, who fled to Nepal after the murder, was arrested from the border area of Nepal last Thursday, the report said.

The 56-year-old Awami League MP Anar, who was in Kolkata for medical treatment on May 12, went incommunicado on May 17, according to a complaint filed by his acquaintance on May 18.

Anar was allegedly murdered in a posh flat in the New Town area near Kolkata. Police in West Bengal have arrested a butcher, who allegedly chopped the body of the Bangladeshi lawmaker into 80 pieces and mixed them with turmeric before disposing of them at different locations including a canal around New Town.

It is suspected that Anar’s friend and business partner Akhtaruzzaman, who is now a US citizen, plotted the murder.

Although Bangladesh police wanted Hussain, he was handed over to Indian authorities as he had come from India, it said, quoting highly placed police sources and said, the accused was sent to India by land.

Nepal’s Interpol organisation did not keep the local police in the loop regarding the arrest of Hussain, Nepal police said.

A team of four members from the Detective Branch under the Dhaka Metropolitan Police of Bangladesh had come to Kathmandu to pick Hussain up. The team met a senior officer of Nepal Police and requested them to deport Hussain but their request was disregarded as Nepal does not have any extradition treaty with Dhaka.

