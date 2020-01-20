e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 20, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Jan 20, 2020
Home / World News / Nepal government resumes search for 4 trekkers, 3 guides missing in avalanche

Nepal government resumes search for 4 trekkers, 3 guides missing in avalanche

The avalanche happened at an altitude of 3,230 m (10,600ft) about 150 km (93 miles) north-west of Kathmandu.

world Updated: Jan 20, 2020 14:00 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Kathmandu
Climbers await rescue after an avalanche hit in Deurali, Nepal January 18, 2020 in this picture obtained from social media. Picture taken January 18, 2020. Simrik Air/Captain Ananda Thapa.
Climbers await rescue after an avalanche hit in Deurali, Nepal January 18, 2020 in this picture obtained from social media. Picture taken January 18, 2020. Simrik Air/Captain Ananda Thapa.(CAPT. ANANDA THAPA/via REUTERS)
         

The Nepal government on Monday resumed the search operation for four South Korean trekkers and their three guides who went missing since an avalanche swept a popular trekking route in the mountains. The operation to rescue the seven people missing have become difficult due to heavy snowfall in the area. On Sunday, a rescue team had to abort their operation due to adverse weather. The trekkers were en route to a Himalayan mountain near a base camp in the Annapurna region when the avalanche struck after heavy snowfall on Friday last.

The avalanche happened at an altitude of 3,230 m (10,600ft) about 150 km (93 miles) north-west of Kathmandu. “The government is sending a well-equipped high-tech team to rescue seven missing trekkers in the Annapurna area of Kaski district on Monday,” the Department of Tourism (DoT) said in a statement. The rescue team comprises members from the Nepal Mountaineering Association (NMA), the Himalayan Rescue Association (HRA) and the Nepal Army, it said. The missing trekkers include two women, Kim Sookja and Choi Hyowon. The two other South Korean nationals were identified as Lee Min Su and Jeong Pil Bong. The missing guides were identified as Sarj Pariyar, Chhiring Bhote and Min Bahadur Lama.

Meanwhile, the Trekking Agencies Association of Nepal (TAAN) in a statement said a Chinese tourist and her Nepali tourist guide have been rescued to safety. They are undergoing treatment at a hospital in Pokhara.

“The avalanche had swept away rocks and getting through them was almost impossible at that moment,” the statement said. The area where the incident took place is reportedly covered in more than 10 feet of snow.

“Around 130 trekkers have been rescued with the help of trekking guides, local people and security personnel and had been taken to Chomrong and Pokhara,” the TAAN said.

tags
top news
Was Delhi gang-rape convict a minor in 2012? SC order at 2.30 pm today
Was Delhi gang-rape convict a minor in 2012? SC order at 2.30 pm today
Not a single paisa paid, says Justice Nariman before recusing from Vijay Mallya’s case
Not a single paisa paid, says Justice Nariman before recusing from Vijay Mallya’s case
PM was advised not to go for Chandrayaan 2 launch. He explains why he went
PM was advised not to go for Chandrayaan 2 launch. He explains why he went
JP Nadda is all set to take over from Amit Shah as new BJP chief
JP Nadda is all set to take over from Amit Shah as new BJP chief
Rohit ne maar ke bharta bana dia: Akhtar recalls Sachin’s WC assault after 3rd ODI
Rohit ne maar ke bharta bana dia: Akhtar recalls Sachin’s WC assault after 3rd ODI
Modified limited-edition Lamborghini worth $2.5 million ruined in fire
Modified limited-edition Lamborghini worth $2.5 million ruined in fire
Poco F2 Lite is coming soon, key specifications have already leaked
Poco F2 Lite is coming soon, key specifications have already leaked
Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston exchange hugs at SAG Awards
Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston exchange hugs at SAG Awards
trending topics
Amazon Prime membershipDelhi gang rapeAmit ShahVirat KohliKaran JoharKangana RanautWhatsAppAmazon Great Indian iPhone sale

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news