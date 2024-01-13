close_game
News / World News / Nepal: 12 killed, including 2 Indians, in bus accident in Dang district

Nepal: 12 killed, including 2 Indians, in bus accident in Dang district

ANI |
Jan 13, 2024 12:08 PM IST

The identities of only eight deceased are known as of yet in the accident, which took place overnight at Bhalubang on Friday late at night.

At least 12 people have been confirmed dead, including two Indian nationals, in a road accident in the Dang District of mid-western Nepal, the police confirmed.

The deceased Indians have been identified as Yogendra Ram (67) from Malahi of Bihar and Mune (31) from Uttar Pradesh. (File)
"The passenger bus was en route to Kathmandu from Banke's Nepalgunj but it veered off the bridge and fell into the Rapti River. We only have ascertained the identity of eight deceased passengers, which includes two Indians," Ujjwal Bahadur Singh, Chief Inspector of Police at the Area Police Office, Bhalubang, confirmed to ANI over the phone.

As per the police, an additional 22 passengers have sustained injuries in the bus accident.

"The bodies of the deceased have been taken to Lamahi Hospital for postmortem," the Chief Inspector added.

Further details are awaited.

Follow Us On