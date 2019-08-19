e-paper
Nepal protesters urge end to plan to chop trees for airport

Protesters alleged that the planned airport would be an environment disaster as it would destroy forests that are the habitat for wild animals in the area.

world Updated: Aug 19, 2019 13:50 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
Kathmandu
Group of protesters has demonstrated in Nepal’s capital against plans to cut down millions of trees for an international airport.
Group of protesters has demonstrated in Nepal’s capital against plans to cut down millions of trees for an international airport.(HT Photo/ Representational image)
         

A small group of protesters has demonstrated in Nepal’s capital against plans to cut down millions of trees for an international airport in the southern part of the country.

The protesters picketed the offices of the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal and the Department of Forest in Kathmandu calling for an immediate stop to the plans to build the airport in Nijgadh, about 80 kilometers (50 miles) south of the capital.

It’s estimated that 2.4 million trees will have to be cut down to build the airport, which is expected to cost $3.5 billion.

Protesters alleged that the planned airport would be an environment disaster as it would destroy forests that are the habitat for wild animals in the area.

Nepal has only one international airport, located in Kathmandu.

(The story has been published from a wire feed without any modifications to the text.)

First Published: Aug 19, 2019 13:50 IST

