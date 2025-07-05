Nepal's Nagarik Unmukti Party withdraws support from Oli-led government, floor test likely

The Nagarik Unmukti Party has decided to walk out of the ruling alliance led by Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, following the removal of its minister in a provincial government. As per the constitutional provision stated in Article 100 (2), the Prime Minister is now obliged to seek a vote of confidence in the House of Representatives. Following the walkout of Nagarik Unmukti Party, Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has to test the floor, as per the constitutional provisions.(File/PTI)

The party, which holds four seats in the House, took the decision during a parliamentary party meeting held on Saturday in Kathmandu in protest against the removal of one of its ministers by the Chief Minister of Sudurpaschim Province.

"The parliamentary committee meeting that convened today (Saturday) in Kathmandu has decided to retract support to the incumbent government, and we will stay in the opposition. Our minister on board the government will also resign tomorrow (Sunday)," Ranjeeta Shrestha, Chairperson of the party, told ANI over the phone.

The party currently has Arun Kumar Chaudhary serving as a state minister in the KP Sharma Oli-led government. On Friday, the party had already withdrawn its support from the Nepali Congress-led provincial government in Sudurpaschim.

Earlier this week, the Chief Minister of Sudurpaschim Province had sacked Rameshwor Chaudhary, Provincial Minister for Industry, Tourism and Forest. Kamal Bahadur Shah from the Nepali Congress is the incumbent Chief Minister in the Sudurpaschim Province.

"We also will make the formal announcement of our change in the coalition during the parliamentary procession of the House of Representatives," Chairperson Shrestha added further.

Following the walkout of Nagarik Unmukti Party, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has to test the floor, as per the constitutional provisions.

Article 100 (2) of the Constitution of Nepal said, "The Prime Minister shall table a motion for the vote of confidence in the House of Representatives if the party which the Prime Minister represents is divided or the party in the government withdraws its support."

However, there has been ongoing debate over the interpretation of this provision, with many contesting the provision, claiming the Prime Minister in the incumbent government has a comfortable majority, which does not trigger the provision in the prevailing situation.

The present coalition of the Communist Party of Nepal-Unified Marxist Leninist (CPN-UML) and the Nepali Congress will have a comfortable majority even after the exit of the Nagarik Unmukti Party. The support of 138 lawmakers is required to secure a majority in the 275-member House of Representatives, which the coalition has to continue to hold power.