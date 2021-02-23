IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Nepal's Supreme Court orders reinstatement of Parliament
The order came in response to several cases filed with the court charging that Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Oli's decision to dissolve the legislature was unconstitutional.(HT photo)
The order came in response to several cases filed with the court charging that Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Oli's decision to dissolve the legislature was unconstitutional.(HT photo)
world news

Nepal's Supreme Court orders reinstatement of Parliament

The order will cause political trouble for Oli since he will not have a majority of votes in a reinstated Parliament.
READ FULL STORY
Posted by Prashasti SinghAP, Kathmandu
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 07:28 PM IST

Nepal’s Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered the reinstatement of Parliament after it was dissolved by the prime minister, in a ruling likely to thrust the Himalayan nation into a political crisis.

The order came in response to several cases filed with the court charging that Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Oli's decision to dissolve the legislature was unconstitutional. The court said a meeting of the reinstated Parliament must be called within 13 days.

The order will cause political trouble for Oli since he will not have a majority of votes in a reinstated Parliament.

Since Parliament's dissolution in December, there have been regular street protests against Oli by tens of thousands of people in Kathmandu and other cities.

Oli decided to dissolve Parliament and hold new elections because of an escalating feud within his governing Nepal Communist Party.

He became prime minister after the party won elections three years ago. Oli’s party and the party of former Maoist rebels had merged to form a strong Communist party to win the elections.

However, there has been a power struggle between Oli and the leader of the former Maoists rebels, Pushpa Kamal Dahal, who is also co-chair of the party. The two had previously agreed that they would split the five-year prime minister’s term between them, but Oli has refused to allow Dahal to take over.

A splinter group led by Dahal is organizing the street protests and his supporters are among those who filed cases with the Supreme Court.

Other opposition parties have repeatedly accused Oli’s government of corruption, and his administration has faced criticism over its handling of the coronavirus.

Oli also has been accused of moving closer to China and drifting away from Nepal’s traditional partner, India, since taking power. This has caused problems between India and Nepal.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pm kp sharma oli nepal nepal prime minister
Close
US Capitol Police with guns drawn stand near a barricaded door as rioters try to break into the House Chamber at the US Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.(AP File)
US Capitol Police with guns drawn stand near a barricaded door as rioters try to break into the House Chamber at the US Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.(AP File)
world news

US Capitol security chiefs give differing accounts of January 6 riot

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 08:54 PM IST
Any disagreement between the officials testifying Tuesday could feed into partisan narratives about who is to blame.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The IATA travel pass will be free for passengers to download and use on their iOS as well as Android platforms.(IATA)
The IATA travel pass will be free for passengers to download and use on their iOS as well as Android platforms.(IATA)
world news

IATA expects to roll out Covid travel pass ‘within weeks’: All you need to know

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 08:46 PM IST
  • The IATA sees the digital travel pass, a mobile app developed by the association, as an essential tool for the reopening of international borders.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker holds up a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 to be administered to members of the Italian Army at a vaccination center set up at the military barracks of Cecchignola, in Rome, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2020. (Cecilia Fabiano/LaPresse via AP)(AP)
A health worker holds up a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 to be administered to members of the Italian Army at a vaccination center set up at the military barracks of Cecchignola, in Rome, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2020. (Cecilia Fabiano/LaPresse via AP)(AP)
world news

Sri Lanka orders 13.5 million AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine doses

PTI, Colombo
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 08:35 PM IST
Ramesh Pathirana, who is also the Minister of Plantations, said Sri Lanka is likely to go only with the AstraZeneca vaccines for the second phase of vaccination as the Chinese and Russian vaccines are not ready yet.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Passers-by walk near an entrance to a Home Depot home improvement store in Boston. (AP)
Passers-by walk near an entrance to a Home Depot home improvement store in Boston. (AP)
world news

In year of pandemic, Home Depot became supplier to millions

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 08:26 PM IST
Home improvement stores became a beehive during the pandemic with millions working and attending school remotely. Many families concluded that bigger homes, or at least different homes, were the answer in 2020.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Women walk near a closed hairdressing salon, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), in Buckingham, Britain.(Reuters)
Women walk near a closed hairdressing salon, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), in Buckingham, Britain.(Reuters)
world news

Britons rush to book holidays amid plans to end lockdown

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 08:23 PM IST
Discount airline easyJet said demand for flights more than tripled, and package holiday company Thomas Cook said traffic on its website increased 75%. International travel has nearly ground to a halt globally, so the increases are a sign of hope for the beleaguered industry.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Citing local media, Pak Observer has reported that the police have launched the probe after receiving a complaint from an NGO working for the welfare of women in Chitral.(Representative )
Citing local media, Pak Observer has reported that the police have launched the probe after receiving a complaint from an NGO working for the welfare of women in Chitral.(Representative )
world news

Pak MP marries 14-year-old girl from Balochistan, probe ordered

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 08:18 PM IST
Maulana Salahuddin Ayubi, the Member of the National Assembly is in his late 50s, according to Pakistan media.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The order came in response to several cases filed with the court charging that Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Oli's decision to dissolve the legislature was unconstitutional.(HT photo)
The order came in response to several cases filed with the court charging that Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Oli's decision to dissolve the legislature was unconstitutional.(HT photo)
world news

Nepal's Supreme Court orders reinstatement of Parliament

Posted by Prashasti SinghAP, Kathmandu
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 07:28 PM IST
The order will cause political trouble for Oli since he will not have a majority of votes in a reinstated Parliament.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The German interior ministry's letter adds to the pressure on Chancellor Angela Merkel to take a firmer line toward China over human rights.(AP)
The German interior ministry's letter adds to the pressure on Chancellor Angela Merkel to take a firmer line toward China over human rights.(AP)
world news

China has tried to intimidate Hong Kong activists in Germany, Berlin says

Reuters, Berlin
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 06:56 PM IST
  • During a protest in support of Hong Kong activists in Hamburg, Chinese pro-government counter-demonstrators reportedly filmed and photographed participants "presumably for the purpose of intimidation"
READ FULL STORY
Close
In this file photo released Jan. 16, 2021, by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, a missile is launched in a drill in Iran(AP)
In this file photo released Jan. 16, 2021, by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, a missile is launched in a drill in Iran(AP)
world news

Iran stops snap nuclear inspections, state-run daily urges caution

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 06:47 PM IST
Iran's envoy to the International Atomic Energy Agency, Kazem Gharibabadi, said it had ended implementation of the so-called Additional Protocol at midnight (2030 GMT) on Monday. The agreement allowed the IAEA to carry out short-notice inspections.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A healthcare worker takes a nasal swab sample from a migrant worker during proactive testing at their work place, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Samut Sakhon province, Thailand.(Reuters)
A healthcare worker takes a nasal swab sample from a migrant worker during proactive testing at their work place, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Samut Sakhon province, Thailand.(Reuters)
world news

Thailand to start first coronavirus vaccinations this week

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 06:46 PM IST
Thailand will receive the first 200,000 of two million doses of Sinovac Biotech's CoronaVac on Wednesday. The Chinese vaccine was given emergency use authorisation on Monday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Today, Indian companies have 30 potential vaccines in their pipelines, with several of the most promising backed by government funding. Our foundation is partnering with the department of biotechnology, the Indian Council of Medical Research, and the office of the Principal Scientific Adviser to provide insights from our global research and development work that might inform India’s vaccine development efforts.(REUTERS)
Today, Indian companies have 30 potential vaccines in their pipelines, with several of the most promising backed by government funding. Our foundation is partnering with the department of biotechnology, the Indian Council of Medical Research, and the office of the Principal Scientific Adviser to provide insights from our global research and development work that might inform India’s vaccine development efforts.(REUTERS)
world news

French researchers trial more accurate fast Covid-19 test

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 06:44 PM IST
The prototype test, called CorDial-1, has not been approved for use, but initial trials on 300 samples showed a 90% accuracy rate compared to a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test, the most reliable commonly-used method of detecting Covid-19.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chief Medical Officer Professor for England Chris Whitty speaks during a coronavirus news conference at 10 Downing Street, London.(File Photo / REUTERS)
Chief Medical Officer Professor for England Chris Whitty speaks during a coronavirus news conference at 10 Downing Street, London.(File Photo / REUTERS)
world news

England’s medical officer says Covid-19 to remain problem for ‘next few winters’

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 06:28 PM IST
The United Kingdom has administered more than 18 million doses, with over 27 doses per 100 people, one of the highest in the world.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei(AP)
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei(AP)
world news

Female TV cartoon characters must wear hijab, Iran's Khamenei decrees

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 06:23 PM IST
Political activists in Iran condemned the fatwa, calling it 'toxic'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shortly after the attack on Dec. 6, 2019, Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz condemned it a "heinous crime" and said it "does not represent the Saudi people."(AFP)
Shortly after the attack on Dec. 6, 2019, Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz condemned it a "heinous crime" and said it "does not represent the Saudi people."(AFP)
world news

Saudi Arabia sued by families of victims of 2019 Florida base attack

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 06:09 PM IST
The complaint, which was filed on Monday in a federal court in the city of Pensacola, alleged that Saudi Arabia had known about the gunman being radicalized and that it could have prevented the killings.
READ FULL STORY
Close
British PM Boris Johnson said the government would hold a review into vaccine certificates.(AFP)
British PM Boris Johnson said the government would hold a review into vaccine certificates.(AFP)
world news

UK PM Boris Johnson optimistic of June 21 lockdown end

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 06:01 PM IST
"I'm hopeful but obviously, nothing can be guaranteed ... I'm very optimistic that we'll be able to get there," Johnson said when asked about the June 21 date earmarked to end restrictions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP