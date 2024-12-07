Netherlands: Huge explosion collapses portion of three-storey apartment in Hague, many feared trapped

An explosion hit the Netherlands capital Hague on Saturday, collapsing a portion of a three-storey apartment and injuring several people, the Associated Press reported. Firemen stand next to a partially collapsed residential building following a fire and an explosion in The Hague on December 7.(AFP)

Debris from the explosion was strewn across the street, and several windows of neighbouring apartments had been blown out.

An acrid smell engulfed the air, and huge plumes of smoke billowed from a large hole where the building stood. The site is not far away from the capital's main city centre.

Residents in Hague's northeastern neighbourhood of Mariahoeve told AP they heard a huge bang and the screams of people pleading for help. A woman told the local media that she thought an earthquake had struck the area.

Emergency rescue personnel said four people were rescued from under the rubble and expressed fear that many more may be trapped under debris. “We still don't know how many people might be under the rubble,” said a police officer.

A line of ambulances were seen waiting to carry patients to the local hospital. A local hospital spokesperson said they were on standby to deal with injuries.

A specialised urban search and rescue team, previously used during the devastating 2023 earthquake in Turkey, has been deployed to assist in rescue operations.

The exact cause of the explosion is still unknown. A forensic expert team has arrived on the scene to begin their probe. Police said that a car had fled away from the scene at high speed after the explosion around 6.15 am local time.

Dutch prime minister Dick Schoof said he is in contact with city administration and promised all necessary help.

“Shocked by the terrible images of a collapsed apartment building in The Hague. My thoughts go out to the victims, all other people involved and the emergency services who are now working on the scene,” said Schoof.

“We sympathise with those personally affected or are worried about their loved ones,” wrote Dutch King Willem-Alexander on social media.

(With agency inputs)