 Netherlands to weigh ASML's interests in China export restriction decision, PM says | World News - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Aug 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Netherlands to weigh ASML's interests in China export restriction decision, PM says

Reuters |
Aug 30, 2024 09:04 PM IST

NETHERLANDS-CHIPS/CHINA (UPDATE 1, PIX):UPDATE 1-Netherlands to weigh ASML's interests in China export restriction decision, PM says

THE HAGUE, - The Dutch government will take the economic interests of ASML into account when deciding on further tightening the rules governing the export of ASML computer chip making equipment to China, Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof said on Friday.

Netherlands to weigh ASML's interests in China export restriction decision, PM says
Netherlands to weigh ASML's interests in China export restriction decision, PM says

"We are in talks, good talks and we are also watching out very specifically for the economic interests of ASML, those need to be weighed against other risks and the economic interests are extremely important," Schoof said, in response to questions about possible further restrictions on ASML exports to China.

"ASML is for the Netherlands an extremely important, innovative industry that should not suffer under any circumstances, because that would damage ASML's global position," he added.

Schoof would not comment on reports from Bloomberg News on Thursday that the Netherlands would put more curbs on ASML's China chip business.

China is ASML's third largest market after Taiwan and South Korea, and Chinese companies represent around 20% of its current order backlog. After previous rounds of restrictions, Chinese chipmakers are buying mostly older ASML equipment that does not fall under export restrictions and are used to make "legacy" chips important in industrial manufacturing around the globe.

Previous rules imposed by the Dutch government had required a license for the upper end of ASML's product range. Separately in October 2023 The United States began unilaterally restricting ASML from exporting some tools near the middle of its product range a move that prompted questions in Dutch parliament.

The Dutch government is closely aligned with the U.S and a strong supporter of NATO, and it is unhappy with China's support for Russia in the Ukraine war.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Get Current Updates on World News, US News, Hollywood News, Anime and Top Headlines from around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / World News / Netherlands to weigh ASML's interests in China export restriction decision, PM says
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, August 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On