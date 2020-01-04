e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 04, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Jan 04, 2020
Home / World News / Neutral pronoun ‘they’ chosen as word of the decade

Neutral pronoun ‘they’ chosen as word of the decade

The 131-year-old society includes linguists, lexicographers, etymologists, grammarians, historians, researchers, writers, editors, students and scholars.

world Updated: Jan 04, 2020 22:50 IST
Agence France Presse
Agence France Presse
New York
The neutral pronoun “they” has been voted word of the decade by US language experts. (Representative Image)
The neutral pronoun “they” has been voted word of the decade by US language experts. (Representative Image)(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

The neutral pronoun “they” has been voted word of the decade by US language experts, beating out other contenders that included “climate” and “meme”.

“They” is used in English by a growing number of non-binary individuals, people who do not identify as either male or female. They prefer the plural neutral pronoun to bypass the traditionally male “he” or female “she”.

“When a fundamental part of language like pronouns becomes a vital indicator of trends in society, linguists prick up their ears,” said Ben Zimmer, head of the American Dialect Society, which studies the evolution of language.

He added in a statement Friday that the Society’s selection of “they” was an indication of “how the personal expression of gender identity has become an increasing part of our shared discourse”.

The recognition comes after US dictionary Merriam-Webster in December named “they” its word of the year.

Nonbinary people are enjoying increased representation on television and in pop culture. Among them is British artist Sam Smith, who recently revealed a preference for “they/them” pronouns “after a lifetime of being at war with my gender.” Tech giant Apple has added “neutral” emojis that don’t distinguish between gender to the latest version of its operating system.

The American Dialect Society had previously named “they” word of the year in 2015.

Other contenders in the decade category, which is not limited to a single word, included #BlackLivesMatter, #MeToo, climate, emoji, meme, opioid crisis and woke, the Society said.

The 131-year-old society includes linguists, lexicographers, etymologists, grammarians, historians, researchers, writers, editors, students and scholars.

They previously chose “google” and “web” as words of the past two decades.

tags
top news
‘Why sympathy for miscreants?’: Adityanath on Priyanka Gandhi’s UP visit
‘Why sympathy for miscreants?’: Adityanath on Priyanka Gandhi’s UP visit
‘Govt should press for arrest’: Sonia Gandhi on Pak gurdwara attack case
‘Govt should press for arrest’: Sonia Gandhi on Pak gurdwara attack case
‘Try speaking 10 lines’: BJP’s Nadda throws CAA challenge to Rahul Gandhi
‘Try speaking 10 lines’: BJP’s Nadda throws CAA challenge to Rahul Gandhi
Will make Delhi roads like that of London, Tokyo if re-elected: Arvind Kejriwal
Will make Delhi roads like that of London, Tokyo if re-elected: Arvind Kejriwal
Malinga explains why Bumrah could ‘struggle’ after return from injury
Malinga explains why Bumrah could ‘struggle’ after return from injury
Passengers allegedly manhandle AI crew, threaten to break cockpit door
Passengers allegedly manhandle AI crew, threaten to break cockpit door
‘Still curse Greg Chappell...’:Fans react after Irfan Pathan calls it a day
‘Still curse Greg Chappell...’:Fans react after Irfan Pathan calls it a day
‘No point blaming others’: Sachin Pilot on infant’s deaths in Kota
‘No point blaming others’: Sachin Pilot on infant’s deaths in Kota
trending topics
Delhi Air QualityJasprit BumrahQasem SoleimaniGATE 2020 Admit CardQasem Soleimani killedBaghdad airstrikeIBPS PO Main Result 2019SBI Clerk Recruitment 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news