New US aid to Kyiv will be ‘fiasco’: Russia ahead of Biden-Zelensky meet

The Kremlin said Tuesday that any further US aid to Kyiv will be a "fiasco", ahead of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky meeting US leader Joe Biden to press for more military assistance. President Joe Biden meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky(File/ AP)

"It is important for everyone to understand: the tens of billions of dollars pumped into Ukraine did not help it gain success on the battlefield," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. “The tens of billions of dollars that Ukraine wants to be pumped with are also headed for the same fiasco.”